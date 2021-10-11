TLC Stars Reveal a Baby Is on the Way

Congratulations are in order for two beloved TLC stars as they embark on their parenthood journey! Laura Leigh Reese and her wife, Lauren, of the fan-favorite series sMothered announced the exciting news in early October that they are expecting their first child together after “3 years of waiting, praying, doctors appointments, medications, and so many tears.”

The beaming couple shared the exciting news in separate social media posts on Monday, Oct. 4, both sharing images of themselves happy as can be as they held up a series of sonogram images showing their little one on the way, whom they affectionately called “Baby Reese.” In her own post, Reese admitted that “it’s Been Hard Holding in this Secret” as she revealed that her bundle of joy is set to arrive in April 2022. In a separate post, the TLC star penned a sweet message to her unborn baby.

“Dear Lil Nugget, I”m Anxiously Waiting Til The Day We Meet In Person! I Am So Excited To Hold You And Love You Forever,” she wrote. “I Promise To Teach You Everything I Know About Life Thus Far. I Will Spoil You But I Will Also Teach You To Work Hard And Take Pride In The Things You Work For. Praying For Your Safe And Healthy Arrival. Until We Meet, Grow Strong Lil Nugget! I Love You To The Stars And Back Already!”

Lauren also shared the news to her own account, writing, “y’all, it’s finally our turn” as she opened up about her and her wife’s struggles to get pregnant, sharing that the exciting update followed several years of trying. Thanking “everyone who prayer (sic) for this child” and “those of you that shared your stories of hope,” Lauren said she and her wife “are so thankful to receive this blessing from God and are so excited to meet our sweet baby.” She also offered a supportive message for others experiencing similar fertility struggles, writing, “I see you. I pray your baby is coming soon.” Lauren said she knows “the struggles of feeling broken, the strain infertility can put on a marriage, and the hopelessness feeling of seeing pregnancy announcements” and added hope that the pregnancy announcement “brings you more hope than anything. It takes a village, id love to be apart of yours.”

Reese and her wife first began dating in early 2016, according to Starcasm. After becoming engaged in September of that year, the couple tied the knot in February 2018. They both appear on the TLC series sMothered, which follows the stories of mothers and daughters who have extremely close bonds.