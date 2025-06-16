’90 Day Fiancé’: Chaos Erupts as Explosive Fight Breaks Out in Season 11 Tell All Trailer

The 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 Tell All is popping off.

The first trailer for the upcoming TLC Tell All, which debuted after Sunday’s 90 Day Fiancé season finale, promises an explosive backstage fight as one of the Tell All’s special guests sparks chaos.

The trailer starts on a much more peaceful note, as Sarper, who first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5, shares a little Tell All advice with newbies Greg and Mahdi. “Give first a compliment, then an insult,” he says before turning to Greg with an example: “You are so cute, but you are sweating too much.”

Greg then lifts up his arms to reveal some pretty impressive sweat stains, asking Mahdi, “Can you notice these? Is it bad?” Getting confirmation from his castmate that his pit stains have gotten a little out of control, the trailer then cuts to the Long Island native blow-drying his underarms as he declares himself “cool as a cucumber.”

Once the Tell All actually kicks off, host Shaun Robinson is ready to dive into some of the biggest drama of the season, asking Stevi once more to answer the question of whether or not she is bisexual. “Would it change anything now if you found out?” Stevi asks Mahdi, who simply answers, “Umm…”

Another shocking revelation comes about when it’s revealed that Shawn went on a honeymoon without Alliya following their disastrous wedding. “The person that I originally fell in love with isn’t next to me,” Shawn says while sitting next to his bride on the couch. As Alliya begins to cry, Shawn can be seen getting up and walking off stage, declaring, “I can’t put up with this.”

The Season 11 cast is in for another Tell All surprise when they’re visited by 90 Day alum Daniele, Veronica, Big Ed, and Kenny and Armando — and the special guests aren’t screwing around. “Are you still living with mommy?” Big Ed asks Greg, who responds simply, “Oh my f—king god.”

There’s plenty of drama to come between Shekinah and Daniele as well, who only seem to agree on one thing — they’re not apologizing to one another following their feud on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

“You don’t know anything about me,” Shekinah tells Daniele while sitting backstage with the rest of the cast. Daniele fires back, “How are you a victim?” It’s at this point that Mahdi jumps in to accuse Daniele of “attacking” Shekinah with “[her] lies” — and things start to go left. Amani tells Stevi, “Girl, get your husband,” as Stevi fires back at her to “shut the f—k up.”

Daniele really gets fired up, however, when Mahdi points at her during their back-and-forth. She gets up and walks across the room angrily toward him. “Put your f—king finger in my face again,” she warns, as Shekinah threatens, “I’m leaving if you don’t get that b—h out.”

Even Sarper is in the hot seat with Shekinah, as she criticizes him elsewhere in the trailer for not defending her more when Matt called her “the sourest person” at the Tell All. “You need to stick up for me more,” Shekinah tells her husband, who responds sarcastically, “Wow. I’m the guilty one.”



As the Tell All turns into mass chaos, Shekinah admits, “I don’t know how I got so many people so riled up.”

Don’t miss the 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 Tell All premiere when part one kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 22 on TLC.