’90 Day Fiancé’s Greg and Joan Debut Stunning Wedding Photos After Tying the Knot: ‘Love Knows No Borders’ (Exclusive)

Greg Chillak and Joan Kruchov are married!

The 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 couple tied the knot in a stunning ceremony during Sunday’s episode of the TLC show after Joan traveled across the world from Uganda to the U.S. to be with the Long Island native.

Now, PopCulture.com has an exclusive look at photos of the celebration as the couple looks ahead to their future together.

(Photo by: Jodi Parlo)

Greg and Joan’s long-distance relationship may have been a bit of a “roller coaster” over the years, as they struggled to stay connected despite the 7,000 miles between them, but Greg tells PopCulture it “was all worth it” now that he and Joan are married.

“I wake up every day and can’t believe she’s here in the U.S.,” the baker said. “It’s truly breathtaking. We are living our own fairytale every day.”

Joan agreed that “love knows no borders,” adding excitedly, “We are married and building our life together. It once felt like a dream, but now it’s our beautiful reality.”

(Photo by: Jodi Parlo)

Joan and Greg first met when the New Yorker was visiting Uganda on vacation, but reconnected when the NGO Director reached out on social media upon his return home. Despite some initial struggles adjusting to their living situation with Greg’s mother, the two couldn’t be happier to start building their life as a married couple.

“Getting married means choosing each other every day, being able to share dreams, struggles and growth,” Joan said. “But it also feels like we have been married since we started dating because nothing has really changed.”

(Photo by: Jodi Parlo)

Greg said that marriage to him means “dedication, loyalty, unconditional love,” being able to be there for Joan whenever she needs anything and “building a beautiful family” together.

“To me [marriage] means living a life of devotion,” he said. “Being a positive role model for our beautiful children when we have them. Being a light of stability for them. It means we’ll always have one another. We’ll always [be] looking to brighten our future together.”

(Photo by: Jodi Parlo)

During their actual wedding, Joan said the biggest stand-out moment was saying her wedding vows, while Greg will never forget seeing his bride-to-be walk down the aisle.

“Seeing how absolutely drop-dead gorgeous she looked in her dress, her hair and makeup were so stunning,” he said. “I’ll never forget that moment seeing her for the last time as a single woman, knowing she was going to be my beautiful wife [and] knowing that it will be us for the rest of our lives. I don’t ever want her to regret that decision.”

(Photo by: Jodi Parlo)

Looking to the future, Joan is most excited for her and her husband to become “financially stable” and be able to buy their own house where they can raise their kids. Greg, meanwhile, is most excited for “maturing as a couple” and all the adventures that come with that.

“[I’m most looking forward to] growing old together and reminiscing about these moments,” he said. “Holding our grandchildren and smiling, building our home, building our family, [and] being able to travel the world together and make beautiful, sensual love in all these exotic places.”

Don’t miss the finale of 90 Day Fiancé Season 11, airing June 15 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.