’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Injured: Latest on Daniele Gates

Reality TV personality Daniele Gates enters 2025 with an unexpected setback, revealing an ankle injury amid ongoing speculation about her complicated relationship with her estranged husband, Yohan Geronimo. Gates shared news of her ankle sprain on Instagram, requesting prayers from followers. “I sprained my ankle to start 2025. Happy new year! I’ll take the prayers, please,” the 90 Day Fiancé star posted, prompting supportive messages from concerned fans offering recovery advice.

The injury comes during a turbulent period in Gates’ personal life. The yoga instructor has been pursuing fertility treatments while navigating a complicated situation with Geronimo. Despite their previous separation due to his infidelity, Gates has revealed plans to undergo IVF, though expressing hesitation about proceeding in Florida due to concerns about abortion access in case of complications.

The couple’s relationship status has confused fans since their surprise reunion in September, following their split during the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Their sudden reconciliation and subsequent intimate social media posts led to speculation about the authenticity of their separation.

However, Gates recently clarified the situation, explaining she hasn’t fully reconciled with Geronimo because “he’s still in a relationship with another woman.” According to social media reports, she’s waiting for him to end his “other relationships” before considering a complete reconciliation.

The New York native’s journey with Geronimo began on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise, where their 10-year age gap didn’t initially pose problems. Their relationship hit rocky territory in 2023 when Gates discovered Geronimo’s unfaithfulness after they had started exploring fertility options.

Gates has faced additional criticism for her recent career moves, including controversial content creation that sometimes features Geronimo. Fans have also called out perceived inconsistencies between her wellness-focused image and certain lifestyle choices.

Industry observers suggest the couple’s continued public drama might indicate interest in returning to reality television. Gates’ recent revelations could be aimed at securing another season on the franchise, though her controversial social media presence might complicate such plans.

Despite the challenges, Gates appears determined to pursue motherhood, even as questions persist about her relationship’s future. Her decision to have a child with Geronimo might stem from hopes of strengthening their marriage, though critics question the wisdom of this approach given their troubled history.

Her followers have responded to news of her injury with practical advice, with comments suggesting “ibuprofen for inflammation ice, and elevate,” while others share personal experiences with similar injuries. The incident adds further complexity to an already complicated personal situation as she enters the new year.