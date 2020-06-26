'90 Day Fiance' Alum Ashley Martson Addresses Rumors She's Pregnant With Ex Jay's Baby

✖

90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson addressed rumors she is pregnant with her estranged husband Jay Smith. The on-again, off-again couple reunited in March, calling off plans to divorce for a second time. Around the time of the reunion, Smith claimed the couple was "working on" having a family together, but it sounds like starting a family is on hold.

On Wednesday, Martson, 33, took to her Instagram Story, where she shared a photo with a pregnancy test reading "not pregnant," reports InTouch Weekly. "Y'all, I'm not pregnant. LOL," she wrote. "I will share very soon the news but sorry, a baby is on the back burner. Career first." She also shared a video of herself clinking margarita glasses with Smith, 22.

Ever since Martson and Smith married in Las Vegas in April 2018, their lives have been filled with non-stop drama. Smith faced several allegations of cheating and getting other women pregnant, and Marston filed for divorce the first time in January 2019. She later withdrew the divorce, but they broke up again in October 2019 after Smith allegedly got another woman pregnant. It appeared that this was the end of the relationship for good, as Smith told Us Weekly he is dating a new woman, Selena Miller, and said Miller was not pregnant.

Smith, who met Marston in Jamaica when she was visiting for a friend's wedding, said his career was ramping up. "I've got another big thing coming out right now, like a show and stuff, so that's not what I want to have right now," Smith said at the time. "So [having a baby] is something I would not do right now. Just like a clothing line [I’m working on], a show and modeling. I can't really say what show I'm doing."

Fast-forward to March, and there were rumors of another reunion after photos and videos of the couple together surfaced on Instagram. This was confirmed on March 26, when the couple made a YouTube video together. They told fans they are "stronger than ever" and were ready to make the marriage work. In the same video, the couple was asked if they were planning to start a family.

"As far as kids, we’re working on that," Smith said. "We really don’t really have no plan, not as yet, but we are working on that." Marston later said a family is "in the future," adding, "We’re working on more things, more important [things] right now."