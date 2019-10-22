’90 Day Fiance’: Ashley Martson Claims Jay Smith Came to Her House After Recent Split, Pregnancy Accusations

Ashley Martson can’t seem to get rid of Jay Smith! The 90 Day Fiancé star revealed just recently that she and her estranged husband had once again reconciled and split after he allegedly got another woman pregnant, but revealed Tuesday to InTouch Weekly that the Jamaica native showed up at her home once again asking to take him back.

Sharing a screenshot of a series of blocked phone calls to her phone on her Instagram Story, Martson claimed she was “done” with her husband for good this time, with her friends Michelle and Carina telling the outlet about a dramatic night this week where Smith allegedly showed up uninvited at his ex’s house.

“Ashley contacted me to let me know what was going on,” Michelle told InTouch. “[We] decided to have a girls nights with the kids to take her mind of what was going on. I went to Ashley’s around 4 [p.m.] and Ashley started getting blocked calls. I answered, and it was Jay.”

“He hung up when he realized it wasn’t Ashley. All he said was, ‘Do you have a minute?’ He then called from the tattoo shop phone and said, ‘Michelle, please tell Ashley [the other woman] isn’t pregnant. She was lying. I ghosted her so she made it up to talk to me. Are you guys home?’” she continued. “I stated, ‘No,’ even though we were.”

On her voicemail, Smith allegedly told Martson, “The girl that’s saying she is pregnant is lying. She had keys to my house and came in freaking out about being pregnant. The next day, I made her take a test in front of me and it was negative. She is doing this and other girls do this to scare guys into staying.”

Calling again 30 minutes later, Smith allegedly claimed he was outside to get his stuff from Martson’s home, coming in and creating trouble by eating the women’s food and drinks.

“The only thing she said was, ‘Jay, take my coat off,’” Michelle claimed of her friend’s response. “He had her winter coat on and was trying to leave with it. Finally, he took it off after I yelled at him and left. He … burned out in her development, leaving tire marks.”

Martson didn’t want to speak much about the night to InTouch, but confirmed to the outlet, “My only comment would be that I don’t care to see him or speak to him.”

“I would guess he only told me she was pregnant because she backed him into a corner saying she would tell me if he didn’t,” she continued. “He lies and hides everything, and it makes no sense why he would tell me without confirmation besides for that reason. I was stupid for getting back with him. I deserve what I got.”

Smith, for his part, told the outlet that “no one is pregnant from [him],” saying Martson made everything up to get headlines.

“I don’t really care about the attention, [but] some people do,” he said. “That’s why they’re making a scene out of everything. … I don’t want no argument with no one. I’m just doing me.”

