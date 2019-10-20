’90 Day Fiance’: Ashley Martson and Jay Smith Split Again After Alleged Cheating Leads to Pregnancy

Former 90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson admitted she got back together with estranged husband Jay Smith recently before she discovered he got another girl pregnant. Martson and Smith’s relationship looks to be over for good, as their divorce gets closer to being finalized. But Martson admitted they have been on speaking terms as of lately.

“I’m a big believer in following your heart and it is true that I took Jay back once again. I know people will judge me and, while I can accept that, it was ultimately my decision,” Martson told InTouch Weekly in a new interview this week. “However, what my friend is saying turned out to be true and Jay confirmed it himself on the phone that he did indeed have another girl who is claiming he got her pregnant.”

Martson told InTouch Smith told her not to believe it, but “they are going to get a test done and regardless it’s clear he cheated on me.”

“I am distraught yet again and am picking up the pieces and doing my best to move on,” she added. “I know that I only have myself to blame for the situation I’m in again. It’s no one’s fault but my own. I can safely say I am, once and for all, done with Jay.”

Smith denied he got another girl pregnant, telling InTouch, “That’s a lie.”

Martson then took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to criticize Smith.

“After officially getting back together again, I heard that Jay got ANOTHER girl PREGNANT,” Martson wrote. “Stop making girls get abortions because you’re a whore.”

“Bro, you called me and then I told you off and blocked you, so you started calling me blocked. After telling me her and her aunt beat your door down because you blocked her when she told you,” Martson added in another post. “Man up! This is my last post about him. I’m done and deserve so much more.”

Martson also told InTouch this week she is back on cordial terms with Smith, but they are not back together.

“Jay and I have been talking since I chose to drop the [Protection From Abuse order],” Martson said. “We are not back together, just cordial.”

Martson later added that they are trying to get their divorce and Smith’s issues with his immigration status “figured out.”

“We both made a ton of mistakes and chose to forgive,” Martson said.

During the summer, Martson said she believed Smith was dating a new woman and she was already pregnant after seeing her at a court hearing. The woman was identified as Kayla O’Brien, whom Smith was seen hugging after he was released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Martson and Smith, who is from Jamaica, married in 2018, as seen on 90 Day Fiance Season 6. The relationship was never smooth after that, as Smith was caught using a dating app days after their wedding. Martson filed for divorce a second time in April after Smith was caught with a woman in a barbershop bathroom. Smith was taken into ICE custody after he violated a protective order Martson had against him.

In September, there were concerns they got back together again after they attended the same event in Pennsylvania. Martson told fans it was just a coincidence.

Meanwhile, O’Brien told Radar Online her romance with Smith is over.

Photo credit: Getty Images