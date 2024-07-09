'90 Day Fiancé' Star Annie Suwan Pregnant Following IVF Treatments

90 Day Fiancé's Annie Suwan Toborowsky is pregnant! Annie and her husband, David Toborowsky, announced they were expecting their first child together after an IVF journey on Friday, July 5.

Posting a video on Instagram, Annie filled the caption with hearts as she wrote, "The test results said I'm pregnant!!!!" The couple, who married on Season 5 of the TLC show in 2017, gave more details in the video after getting an email from their doctor confirming their embryo transfer was successful.

"I just want to update you on the news because David just got an email," Annie, 31, said, before David chimed in, 55, "Annie is pregnant!" The New Jersey native then kissed his wife's face as the couple thanked everyone for all their support amid their IVF journey. "Keep sending prayers because I still need it," the mom-to-be added at the end of the video, gushing, "I'm so excited."

Soon after, the couple posted an update on Annie's pregnancy, revealing that she was taking all the precautions she can during her first trimester. "I can't wait to walk and dance, it is so annoying for me that not be able to do much for 11 weeks all I can do now just enjoy every moment and take care of myself," the Thailand native wrote in a comment. "I don't need Drama but I can laugh at your comments please take it easy on me."

This will be Annie and David's first child together, although David has adult children from a previous relationship. The 90 Day alum have been sharing their IVF journey with fans on Instagram for months, with Annie announcing on June 26 that she had completed a "successful" embryo transfer procedure.

"Thank you @drboostanfarivf for being such an amazing doctor for me, you help and my dreams come true. Thank you everyone for your love and support. And The most important person in my heart and my life is my husband David sweet potato king thank you so much," she captioned the post, which featured David asking for "sticky" vibes from their followers.

"Thank you @hrcfertility and @hrcfertilityembryology and all the nurses, Angels, Michelle and everyone, you guys are awesome people and so kind," she continued. "Thank you so very much. [From] today everything will be in God hands and I will do my best for you 'My Child.'"