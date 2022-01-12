’90 Day Fiance’ Star Annie Worries Her Brother Has Changed in ‘David & Annie: After the 90 Days’ Exclusive Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé stars Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky may have taken on more than they anticipated when it comes to their plan to move Annie’s 14-year-old brother Jordan and 16-year-old cousin Amber from Thailand over to the U.S. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s David & Annie: After the 90 Days, Annie worries her brother is not the same person she once knew when his unenthusiastic greeting starts to get to her.

“Since we arrive, Jordan wasn’t welcoming us at all,” Annie confesses to the camera after prodding the teen into saying good morning to her and David. “Like, he was acting so weird. Is that a teenager thing?” She continues to her husband that she’s feeling “really worried” after spending time with Jordan after so long apart.

“I feel like Jordan [is] a little bit different. He not even get up, he didn’t talk much,” she confides. “Now he just don’t give a f-. Now when we come back, he’s a teenager, and I haven’t talked to him for very long time.” David, who is a father to three kids of his own, shrugs at Annie’s worries, looking back on his own journey to heal his relationship with his daughters and son after moving back to the U.S. with Annie.

“You know, I went through a horrible divorce, so I moved to Thailand and I restarted my life,” he shares. “When I came back to America, my children, they treated me almost the same way as Jordan treated you.” As Annie continues to worry Jordan will be more “difficult” than she imagined he would be, David assures her that he’s been down this road.



“I could see this correlation, like, OK, I leave to go to Asia. My kids treat me poorly. You come to America, your brother treats you poorly,” he reasons. “Everybody feels this abandonment. Part of me understood why [my kids] resented me. There was these years that were lost. I can’t change that. And I will always have some regret with that.”

He continued, “I can understand they get this separation, anger, missing, and it’s still not an excuse. It doesn’t matter what culture – Thai or American – it doesn’t matter. Your sister comes from far away, you should be waiting there with excitement.” David & Annie: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET, followed by Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days at 9:30 p.m. ET on TLC.