'90 Day Fiance' Alum 'Utterly Disappointed' Following Firing by TLC

✖

Larissa Dos Santos Lima wishes she had her "life back" after the sequence of events following her firing from 90 Day Fiancé and subsequent arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in September 2020. The Brazil native spoke out in a lengthy series of Instagram Stories Thursday about the "avalanche of events" that have occurred after her CamSoda show resulted in being let go from the TLC franchise.

Lamenting being "stuck" in Colorado Springs with boyfriend Eric Nichols after moving there from Las Vegas ahead of her arrest, the 34-year-old reality personality said her passport had been taken by ICE, preventing her from returning to Brazil and leaving Colorado. "I believed in promises. Living in a state cold, gray, farm style," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Giving, giving, giving, giving. I was try to pretend and say I love here, but is a big LIE."

Dos Santos Lima said she wished to have her old "life back" or could leave the U.S. for Brazil. "People promise me things and they now act like nothing," she wrote. "I wasted my time … and I can’t take BACK. Utterly disappointed. Utter regret." Getting negative messages from people wishing her "death" has been difficult too, and online harassment has been something the TLC star has previously lamented.

In February, she revealed on Instagram that the "virtual bullying" was getting out of hand after she was open about undergoing plastic surgery procedures on her nose, lips, cheekbones, chin, breasts and butt. "This [does] not make me afraid, I will still [be] posting my pictures, talking about my procedures and earning my money the way I choose [to] live my life and the way I choose [to] change or not my body," she wrote at the time. "One in the public eye has to grow a thick skin, but the constant [bullying] against the cast members will push someone to the brink one day that he or she can no longer take it."

Dos Santos Lima's adult show with CamSoda resulted in her being released from her contract from TLC back in September, she shared shortly after her ICE detainment. "I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and YouTube," she wrote at the time on her social media. "Thanks for your understanding, love and attention."