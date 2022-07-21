'7 Little Johnstons' Returns for a Brand New Season, Get an Exclusive First Look

Get ready for more of the Johnston family! A brand new season of 7 Little Johnstons premieres on TLC Tuesday, Aug. 16, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look at what's to come. There are big changes coming for the Johnston family as Trent and Amber worry about their kids – who are all approaching some major life moments, for better or for worse.

Jonah was feeling good about moving out on his own, but after experiencing some debilitating anxiety, his parents wonder if he should move back in with them so they can help him get his life back on track. "Jonah moving back home with mom and dad is a matter of – we're gonna help him," Trent says in PopCulture's first look at the all-new season.

Jonah's relationship with girlfriend Ashley is also hanging in the balance. "Ashley is my girlfriend, and my struggles with anxiety have been causing me to not prioritize Ashley as much as I should," he admits to the camera. Later in the first look, Trent and Amber admit they became "really nosy parents" and looked through Jonah and Ashley's messages. "It's just not going to work," Amber tells the stunned couple. "One little thing could trigger anything," Ashley laments, telling Jonah, "It's not just me and you – it's us. That's what's gonna make it work. It's all or nothing."

Meanwhile, Liz and her boyfriend Brice are still moving forward with their plans of moving in together, despite Trent and Amber's concerns. "For the record, I haven't said 'yes' or 'no,'" Trent tells the couple. Despite the parental hesitation, Liz is full speed ahead, even going on a "single ladies trip" to Nashville to celebrate the major life change. The trip has at least a little bump, however, as the trio is singled out for their size time and time again. "Three beautiful, young, little women out here in the town of Nashville," Liz tells the camera. "I mean, of course it's going to be eye-catching, just because, you know, we're little people."

Living the single life, for now, is Anna, whose last relationship was over before it even started, but she's ready to change that, even bringing sister Emma out to a dog park singles meet-up to try and find a new man in her life. Emma is also single, but more focused on college and career planning as she and Alex approach their 17th birthdays. Don't miss the premiere of a brand new season of 7 Little Johnstons, premiering Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.