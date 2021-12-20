‘7 Little Johnstons’: Jonah’s Girlfriend Ashley ‘Shocked’ to Learn His Living Arrangement After Moving Out in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Jonah Johnston’s girlfriend Ashley isn’t exactly happy about his living situation even after moving out of his parents’ house. Tension rises between the 7 Little Johnstons couple in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the TLC show when Jonah tells Ashley that he’s living with a roommate.

The couple has already been struggling to get quality time together with Jonah’s work schedule, which they discuss while out to eat by the beach. “I’ve been super busy with work, which is a good thing but doesn’t give an allowance of time for anything else to happen or take place,” Jonah tells Ashley, who agrees. The reality personality notes that work did manage to get him to move out of parents Trent and Amber Johnston’s house, however, so “it’s doing something right.”

Jonah’s professional progression has been “harder” on his relationship, Ashley admits. “I mean, at first I wasn’t really happy with it, to be honest, because I was like … when are we ever gonna see each other now?” she wondered. “It makes it really, really tough. You know, I’ve learned, we’ve learned to make it work, over time.”

Ashley then tells her boyfriend just how happy she is he’s gotten his own place but is in for a surprise when she finds out he’s not exactly alone there. “On my own, a hundred percent, minus the fact that Brian’s living with me,” Jonah tells her. Ashley admits to the camera she was “kind of shocked” to hear Brian was also living with Jonah because she “wouldn’t have expected” the roommate situation.



“Personally, I think it’ll change things for us in a way,” she noted after the awkward exchange. “Big move, you know, big step, new start.” When Jonah is asked by a producer if he thinks Ashley’s shock stemmed from her “kind of hoping” they would move in together at some point, Jonah brushes off the concern about his relationship.

“Yeah, but you know, I still had the thought in my mind … I hope she didn’t expect too much of me wanting to invite her and such things like that, because we both know what we have going on,” he says. “If we don’t change anything now, I don’t see anything going off the rails anytime soon.” 7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.