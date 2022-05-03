'7 Little Johnstons': Liz Breaks Big News to Her Parents, and They're Not Thrilled in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

7 Little Johnstons star Elizabeth Johnston is finally breaking the big news to her parents about plans to live with boyfriend Brice, but Trent and Amber Johnston aren't exactly celebrating their daughter's relationship milestone. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's season finale of the TLC show, Liz stops by her parents to deliver the news she's been nervous to share with her mom and dad.

While Trent immediately wonders if she and Brice have gotten engaged, Liz points to her empty left ring finger as proof that she's not. "I mean, Elizabeth, you can take a ring off before you walked in here to mom and dad," Trent counters, to which she responds, "I'm not gonna take a ring off after that! I feel like that would be horrible to do that!"

"Trust me, I would not be hiding that. [Brice would be] be very happy and I'd be very happy," she continues, much to her parents' relief. "We're definitely relieved Elizabeth is not engaged," Amber tells the camera. "We do know that it will happen, but it's super, super important for us as Elizabeth's parents she continues living independently, practicing the whole adulting and staying in school."

When Liz does share her news, however, telling her parents they're in an "an aspect in our life where we're kinda ready" to move in together, they're not thrilled that the cohabitating stage is coming before an engagement or marriage. "Call us old school, call us old fashioned," Trent tells her, "you get engaged and then you get married before you move in together."

Amber chimes in, "I mean, obviously, you know, dad and I, we were raised ... you have to be married before you move in." Liz counters that while both her parents and Brice's parents were raised similarly, things are "a lot different now" culturally and economically. The argument isn't swaying her folks, though.



"Elizabeth comes in excited and then suddenly she just throws a bucket of water on everything," Trent tells the camera. "Why can't we follow the path that mom and dad were doing? Because it worked for us." Liz's dad is also curious why Brice isn't also having this conversation with them, and he doesn't take kindly to the news that Brice is back at home setting up a bed frame. "You're over here asking us if y'all can move in together, but he's at your house setting up a bed?" he asks.

Liz still has hope that her parents will come around, despite their initial reaction. "Since I was like 13 years old, I grew up hearing, 'Put the ring on the finger, get the ceremony done, then you move in.' But I know eventually when dad sees how successful Brice and I keep getting as the months go on, I feel like he'll be better," she says. 7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.