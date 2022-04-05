'7 Little Johnstons' Exclusive Sneak Peek: Is Engagement on the Horizon for Elizabeth?

✖

7 Little Johnstons star Elizabeth Johnston is ready to take the next step with boyfriend Brice and buy a house, but mom Amber Johnston is waiting on an engagement. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Liz breaks the news to her mother, who issues a not-so-subtle reminder in return.

As Amber clues Liz in on the next steps when it comes to looking for a house of her own to purchase, Liz lets her know that she has every intention of buying a specific home and that she's even taken Brice to check out the property. "After me and Brice had breakfast this morning, I took him there," she tells her mom. "I was like, 'You gotta see it.' And I just wanted to see what he thought."

Liz tells the camera that because she's talked about her future with Brice so extensively, she was "lightly hinting" to her mom that she might be buying the house with him. Liz adds of parents Amber and Trent, "I mean, hey, they popped the baby out at 22." Sister Anna chimes in, "For sure they got pregnant before they got married. I'm just kidding." Liz tells Anna, "No, they didn't," but acknowledges, "They probably did it before they got married, but who knows?" Anna responds, "Oh, duh."

Amber definitely picks up on the hint Liz is throwing her way, responding with a hint of her own about Brice making a solid commitment to her daughter before they go in together on real estate. "So if you guys were to do this together, then that means that something else must happen," she says with a knowing glance, as Liz answers assuredly, "Yeah. Yeah."

Liz and Brice have been heading toward the altar for a while now, with the TLC star admitting in a November episode, "Brice is definitely 100% a guy that I would like to be with for the rest of my life. He is definitely a kind, genuine, loving, caring guy and he gets along great with my family and those are the features that I absolutely love about him. It's kinda sealed the deal for me to seeing and having a future with him."

Brice added, "I definitely think Liz is someone that I could spend the rest of my life with because every single time I've been with her has been nothing but amazing. And I've loved every bit of life with her, so yes I definitely, am looking forward to spending the rest of my life with her." 7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.