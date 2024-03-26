'7 Little Johnstons': Emma and Her Family Talk Prom After She Makes a Bold Date Decision in Exclusive Sneak Peek

7 Little Johnstons' Emma Johnston is turning prom into a girls' night with cousin Ella! In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show, the teen girls answer their parents' questions about prom night – and prom dates – as they prepare themselves for the high school milestone.

"Emma has asked Ella to go to the prom with her, so Ella's going to be Emma's date," says Ella's mom Heidi, who is the sister to Emma's dad Trent Johnston. "Which I think is fabulous, because prom is really important, so regardless if you have a date or not, get a girlfriend to go with you."

Having dinner with the two prom-bound teenagers, Trent asks Ella if she would have said yes to a prom invitation had an average-sized boy asked her. "It depends," Ella answers, as Trent follows up, "On who the boy was?" Ella responds simply, "No," sparking more questions from her mom.

"I mean, if it was the right boy, would you go?" she wonders, as Ella says she would, "just for fun." Heidi continues with her line of questioning, wondering, "So just because he was tall ... you wouldn't say no? It wouldn't prevent you from-" as Ella cuts her off to reaffirm, "That wouldn't, yeah, affect my decision of wanting to go."

Emma explains in a confessional with her siblings, "For Ella, it depends on who she meets. If she meets a little person or an average-sized [person] and falls in love with one of one of them, then good for her." Sister Anna agrees, noting, "I think Emma and her are similar in that they're open for either – both average and little people."

Relationships are a huge part of 7 Little Johnstons Season 14 so far, as Liz Johnston announced earlier this season that she and boyfriend Brice Bolden had split. "So Brice and I are no longer living together. We have separated," she said. "Us living together, it felt more like roommates when we were actually in a relationship. And I could not live like that because I am not a person who wants to be in a relationship where it doesn't feel like there's any love or any just, I don't know, spark."

It's unclear how their relationship will continue to play out, as the two announced they were expecting their first child in September 2023, and their daughter Leighton was born on November 3, 2023. Liz's pregnancy and the birth will be chronicled in the current season of the TLC show.

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.