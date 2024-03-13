'Love Is Blind' Fans Outraged After Season 6 Reunion Is Seemingly Delayed
Netflix had previously promoted the reunion as dropping early in the morning, but instead, it's premiering tonight at 9 p.m. ET.
As Netflix gears up to air the reunion for Love Is Blind Season 6, many fans are already not happy. The streaming service had previously promoted the highly-anticipated reunion as coming out early in the morning on March 13. However, once March 13 came around, the reunion was nowhere to be found. Instead, it showed that it would be dropping at 9 p.m. ET.
Netflix did share on X that the Love Is Blind reunion was dropping in the evening on March 13 on numerous occasions. Despite that, though, fans were still staying up late or getting up early, all ready to see what mess would come from it. The only mess they were met with was Netflix. The streamer is notorious for messing up the reunion special, most notably with their very delayed live reunion for Season 4 that ended up just being prerecorded. Plenty of fans shared their thoughts on social media and they are as anxious as ever for the reunion, which drops tonight, March 13, at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix.
Netflix Has Messed Up Yet Again
HELLOOOOOOO where is the new #LoveIsBlind reunion episode, it’s 5hrs late? Why is @netflix fcking up AGAIN, this isn’t even a live airing!!!!! pic.twitter.com/VzqYgrHHoG— 𓃭 LOEWE Lioness (@GgV0gue) March 13, 2024
"Am I crazy or wasn't the new 'love is blind' episode available earlier this morning? Because now it's saying I gotta wait until 9pm smh," one fan questioned. "Netflix always screws us over when it comes to airing the Love Is Blind reunions. 9 PM???" another stated.
Many Fans Stayed Up Late or Got Up Early for the Reunion
Excuse me..it’s March 13th WHERE IS THE REUNION?!!!! #LoveIsBlindS6 @LoveisBlindShow #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/o80B4UmYTa— 🦋 (@_Mommyto3_) March 13, 2024
"Woke up thinking the reunion was this morning and totally forgot it's at 6pm tonight [man facepalming emoji]," one fan admitted. "Why did I stay up last night for this Love is Blind season finale only for it to never appear? [weary face emoji]," another fan wrote.
'Love Is Blind' Fans are Getting Reunion Flashbacks
They gone pull this same shit as last season when we were waiting for the reunion #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/OhK25n66Ua— Prettygyrl Vybz💗💚 (@TheTenUsee) March 13, 2024
One fan wrote, "Not Netflix continuously fumbling the airing of the reunion for Love Is Blind." Another shared, "Not Netflix screwing up the reunion release a second year in a row and not even an apology for the mix-up...are y'all not embarrassed???"
Fans Really Don't Want to Wait
I'm not very happy about waiting until 9 pm EST for the #LoveIsBlind reunion.....— Melissa (@melissasprofile) March 13, 2024
One fan expressed, "i cant believe it's mid-afternoon on f---ing wednesday and i still have to wait hourssss for the Love Is Blind reunion. i hate this 'wait for primetime, appointment television' bulls---." Another fan wondered, "you're telling me I need to wait until 9 pm for the love is blind reunion?!"
Netflix is Not Making People Happy
to whoever at Netflix decided it was a good idea to drop the Love is Blind finale at 9 p.m. ET drop a pin at your location I just wanna talk— Dad Era Tyler (@ByTylerNunez) March 13, 2024
One fan said, "is it really necessary for the love is blind reunion to come out tonight at 10pm?? like girl it's wednesday and prerecorded!!!" Another fan quipped, "Good morning to everyone except the people who decided to release the love is blind reunion at 9p et."
Regardless of Timing, People Can't Wait to See What the Reunion Brings
just realized love is blind reunion is today pic.twitter.com/bWmg4eC1HP— x (@rsdefault) March 13, 2024
"Can't wait to watch Love Is Blind tonight," one fan shared. "just waiting for 9PM to come round so I can watch this Love is Blind reunion to come on," another fan said.