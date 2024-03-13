'Love Is Blind' Fans Outraged After Season 6 Reunion Is Seemingly Delayed

As Netflix gears up to air the reunion for Love Is Blind Season 6, many fans are already not happy. The streaming service had previously promoted the highly-anticipated reunion as coming out early in the morning on March 13. However, once March 13 came around, the reunion was nowhere to be found. Instead, it showed that it would be dropping at 9 p.m. ET.

Netflix did share on X that the Love Is Blind reunion was dropping in the evening on March 13 on numerous occasions. Despite that, though, fans were still staying up late or getting up early, all ready to see what mess would come from it. The only mess they were met with was Netflix. The streamer is notorious for messing up the reunion special, most notably with their very delayed live reunion for Season 4 that ended up just being prerecorded. Plenty of fans shared their thoughts on social media and they are as anxious as ever for the reunion, which drops tonight, March 13, at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix.