'16 and Pregnant': Selena and Boyfriend Sean Balance Health Issues With Unexpected Pregnancy in an Exclusive Extended Sneak Peek

✖

Selena and Sean have a lot to juggle in the days leading up to the birth of their first child. On a new season of 16 and Pregnant, premiering Tuesday, March 16 on MTV, the 16-year-old expectant mother and her boyfriend of five years try to figure out how they'll handle the pressure of family problems and the struggle of becoming parents. In PopCulture's exclusive extended sneak peek of the premiere, Selena reveals that even before giving birth, she's got a full house, living with 18 people in one home, including her nine siblings and some of their kids, as well as Sean.

Sean and Selena were long-distance for a while, as the father-to-be and his mom, Mary, moved to Texas after she developed trigeminal neuralgia when the nerve on either side of her face was severed accidentally during a jaw surgery. The condition can trigger pain with anything as minor as brushing one's teeth or having the wind touch one's face and is described as sometimes "the most excruciating pain known to humanity" by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. After years of being in and out of the hospital, Mary said she is considering assisted suicide.

"It's called the suicide disease, because people that usually are diagnosed with it, they don't even really last like two years because they can't even handle the pain," Sean explains, adding that he feels conflicted being in Colorado to be with Selena and their baby when his mom needs so much help down in Texas. "Being here, it feels like I'm betraying my mom."

Mary plans to drive up for the birth of her granddaughter, but Selena's mom Michelle fears that with COVID precautions, she won't be allowed in the delivery room. "I need my mom if I get the epidural 'cause I'm underage," Selena explains of her choice to bring Michelle with her, turning to Sean and adding, "But I think your mom would understand because obviously, it's my mom."

Sean and Selena are definitely unprepared for what's to come, as they debate how many diapers a baby will really go through, and get a stern talking-to from Michelle. "I don't feel ready to have a baby, and getting pregnant was very unexpected," Selena admits. "My parents were really upset." The new parents might not have everything figured out, but they at least have a plan to live in Selena's older brother's home to get out of the crowd for the early baby days. But even that offer "rubs Sean the wrong way," Selena noted, as he doesn't like being told what to do. Don't miss the rest of Selena's story on 16 and Pregnant, premiering Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.