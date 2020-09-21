'16 and Pregnant' Set For Return on MTV

✖

16 and Pregnant, the controversial series that gave birth to the Teen Mom franchise, is making a comeback. The series has been dormant since 2014, but MTV is planning a revival. The six-episode season will debut on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET and will feature new young mothers and their families.

The new series will follow the stories of each teen from different perspectives, including their family members to give viewers are more in-depth exploraiton of their lives compared to the show's original run, according to The Wrap. The show's return comes just a few weeks after the latest spin-off, 16 and Recovering, debuted on Sept. 1. 16 and Recovering followed a group of teens at Northshore Recovery High School in Beverly, Massachusetts, a school founded by principal Michelle Lipinksi where students are fighting drug addiction. Its debut was timed with the beginning of National Recovery Month.

"More than a decade after '16 and Pregnant’ played a significant role in bringing the teen pregnancy rate down to record lows, we are sharing the stories of a new generation of young parents and underscoring the impact of an unplanned pregnancy on families — beyond the moms and dads-to-be — by showing authentic and intimate moments with siblings and grandparents-to-be addressing the life change," Nina L. Diaz, the president and chief creative content officer for ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group, said in a statement. Diaz referred to a 2014 National Bureau of Economic Research study, which looked at the impact of 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom. Although the franchise was initially criticized for showcasing teen pregnancy, the study found that the show led to a 5.7% decline in teen births in the 18 months after it debuted.

16 and Pregnant was created by Lauren Dolgen and launched in June 2009. The original five-season run ended in July 2014. The show spawned the Teen Mom franchise, which includes Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom, Teen Mom 3 and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. Teen Mom OG stars Maci McKinney, Catelynn Baltierra, Ambert Portwood and Mackenzie McKee all appeared in 16 and Pregnant. The Teen Mom 2 cast includes 16 and Pregnant alumni Chelsea DeBoer, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer.

16 and Recovering introduced viewers to nine students struggling with drug addiction while they earn their high school education. MTV also launched the site 16andrecovering.com with National Institute on Drug Abuse to provide information on treatment options and drug addiction. "As this generation comes of age into a society facing an opioid epidemic, we believe the power of storytelling – and collaboration with experts like NIDA and Michelle – will be a wake-up call for audiences, parents and community to break the stigma, foster empathy and expand access to treatment for young people," Chris McCarthy, President of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group, said in a statement.