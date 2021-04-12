'16 and Pregnant': Meet Young Mom Taylor, Whose Boyfriend and Baby's Dad Have a Complicated History, in Exclusive Preview

Things are more than a little complicated for 18-year-old expectant mom Taylor as she tries to balance a relationship with her boyfriend, Desmond, and Armani, the father of her unborn child, and Desmond's former friend. In PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of 16 and Pregnant, the expectant teen from Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin shares her journey at 34 weeks into her pregnancy.

"I wasn't doing great in high school because I was partying way too much, so I decided to enroll myself in a military school to get back on track, and I ended up really liking it," Taylor explains. While she had plans to join the Marines once she got home from school, it was only a few months back in her hometown before she got back into the same routine of "drinking and partying every night and just not really caring about [her] future."

After meeting Armani at a party, the couple dated for two months before Taylor found out he was seeing another girl and broke things off. Just a few weeks later, she learned she was pregnant with Armani's baby, and a couple months into her pregnancy, she began dating Desmond. "Now they both want to be involved in the baby's life, but I'm the one stuck in the middle," Taylor admits.

"It did come as a surprise that [Desmond] was so willing to just jump into a relationship with me knowing that I was pregnant with someone else's kid," Taylor admits of the beginning of her relationship. To Desmond, however, his girlfriend being pregnant with another man's baby was more "something to think about." He explains his thought process, "To me, it's not whose kid it is. At the end of the day, it's another human being, so I'm gonna do what I can to take care of her and him as best as I possibly can."

Armani and Desmond were "really close" for a while, partying together and getting in trouble before both of them started growing apart and hanging out with different friend groups. "When I told [Armani] that I was dating [Taylor], he wasn't too happy," Desmond shares. "Me and Armani got into an argument, and ever since then, it's been kind of weird." To follow along with the rest of Taylor's motherhood journey, fans can tune in to 16 and Pregnant on Tuesdays on MTV at 9 p.m. ET.