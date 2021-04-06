'16 and Pregnant' Star Abygail Reveals the 'Biggest Lesson' Learned From Her Unexpected Pregnancy (Exclusive)

✖

When Nevada teen Abygail learned she was pregnant after an IUD malfunction, she was in "so much shock" she didn't quite know how to process it. The 16-year-old honors student graduated high school two years early to start college early and had big plans to become an OB/GYN, but becoming a mother so early wasn't a part of the plan. Abygail opened up to PopCulture ahead of Tuesday's all-new episode of 16 and Pregnant about how she and boyfriend Adrian have managed the life pivot together and the "biggest lesson" she learned along the way.

Adrian and Abygail had been dating for about a year when they learned she was pregnant, and while the father-to-be was "excited from the jump," Abygail admitted she was "definitely terrified and excited at the same time." Adrian was the perfect partner throughout her "stressful" pregnancy, which included symphysis pubis dysfunction, and "always made it a point to help [Abygail] keep [her] head on straight" throughout everything.

One of the biggest struggles for the young mom was reevaluating her education and career plans knowing that she would soon have a baby to take care of, but Abygail said she's back on track when it comes to her new set of goals. "Since becoming pregnant, my plans have shifted and my goals have been re-established," she told PopCulture. "I still want to have a career, but I’m now leaning towards elementary education or nursing rather than being an OB/GYN."

Throughout everything, including welcoming daughter Ava-Rose in January, the MTV personality said the biggest takeaway is that it's "OK to need help." She continued, "I’ve always been incredibly independent and since having Ava-Rose, I’ve needed help and advice. I’ve learned how to accept advice and not feel like I’m failing because I need it." She couldn't ask for more when it comes to Adrian. "Our relationship is better than ever. He’s a phenomenal father and more than I ever imagined I would have," Abygail revealed. "As she’s getting older, he’s becoming more confident and Ava-Rose adores her dad, it’s the most special bond I’ve ever seen!"

When people watch her story on 16 and Pregnant, the young mom hopes people can be reassured that "even if life throws you the most unexpected things at the most inconvenient times, you can still figure it out. It doesn’t have to be the end of the road, it’s OK to take a detour!" Don't miss Abygail's story on Tuesday's episode of 16 and Pregnant, airing at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.