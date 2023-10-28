'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star's Divorce Finalized

1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton has finalized her divorce from ex-husband Michael Halterman, according to court records obtained by the U.S. Sun. Legal records indicate Slaton, 35, and Halterman, 40, settled their divorce on Sept. 6. They will have split custody of their two children, Gage, 2, and Glenn, 1.

It was on March 13 that Halterman filed his first petition for dissolution of marriage with children against Slaton. The date of their separation was listed as Feb. 24. It was not disclosed why they separated.

Halterman requested a case management conference for him and Slaton. In addition, he sought from the court a civil restraining order that prohibits him and his ex from coming within 500 feet of each other, living near each other, or making public statements or social media posts. Communication between them had to be done via an app approved by the court.

The restraining order request was submitted after Slaton reportedly filed an emergency protection order against Halterman following an alleged fight that turned violent on Feb. 28, according to reports.

As of March 8, the protection order was amended to allow Halterman to have supervised visits with Gage and Glenn, accompanied by his mother and sister. As part of a court hearing that was held in May, Slaton dropped the domestic violence charges against Halterman, and a civil restraining order had been filed separately.

Although Slaton and Halterman were high school sweethearts, they didn't get married until March 2019. Gage was born on Nov. 10, 2020, followed by Glenn in July 2022. Slaton and her children were reported to have moved in with her sister Tammy Slaton in Kentucky before the divorce filing. Slaton returned to the home she and Halterman previously lived in in April.

While Slaton was going through a divorce, it appeared she had moved on with a new partner. Fans got their first glimpse of her new boyfriend in August, when he appeared in a YouTube video celebrating Glenn's birthday with her family. According to a source that was consulted by The Sun, the man was identified as Tony Rodgers and they had been dating for "about 3 months." The romance seemed to be getting serious, and Slaton and Rodgers were reportedly moving in together with Slaton's children in Kentucky.

As rumors swirled around her relationship with Rodgers, Slaton took to TikTok with a cryptic message on Aug. 23. A picture of Slaton with what appeared to be tears streaming down her face as SahBabii's song, "Lost All My Feelings," was played over the video. Slaton also wrote over the photo, "I wish I could be happy."