'1000-Lb. Sisters': Amy Slaton Drops Domestic Violence Charges Against Ex Michael Halterman

Amy Slaton gave her estranged husband Michael a bit of a break in their ongoing divorce and child custody battle. The Sun reports on their recent court hearing, in which Amy's brother and sister were by her side to support her. Camera crews for their reality series 1000-Lb. Sisters were present, but not allowed to film in the courtroom. The hearing was for their domestic violence claims, but they had to sit through three other cases to be heard ahead of being called to the stand. Amy withdrew her domestic violence charges against Michael, and the judge permitted it. But Michael wasn't let completely off the hook. Instead of the full charge against him, a civil restraining order will be filed separately in their ongoing divorce case against Michael. As a result, no contact between the two will be permitted outside of their privately agreed-upon contract. They are currently allowed to communicate via text only in co-parenting their young sons.

They are also dealing with their temporary joint custody schedule for the boys. Since their previous court hearing, Amy has the children on weekdays, whereas Michael has the children on weekends.

As it turns out, the couple's issues escalated just a little over two weeks before the divorce filing. She placed a call to 911 after he became "violent" at their Kentucky home in front of their two sons, and began throwing things at her during an alleged heated argument on Feb. 24, The Sun reported at the time.

Michael filed for divorce. "Amy wants to separate, but the male doesn't want to," a source told the outlet about why the issues escalated. report stated.

Amy and Michael met in high school and dated for years before marrying in 2019. She underwent weight loss surgery for a healthier lifestyle and for her dreams of becoming a mother to come to fruition. Michael was by her side, but things are said to have changed after their first son was born.