'1000 Lb. Sisters' Star Spilts From Husband

1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton and her husband Michael are headed for splitsville. The 35-year-old TLC star has reportedly moved out of the family's Kentucky home with their two children – Gage, two, and Glenn. The U.S. Sun reports the move comes just months after their son Glenn was born in 2022. Despite living in separate homes, Amy hasn't filed for divorce yet, but she intends to. She's allegedly living temporarily with her sister Tammy, who has returned to Kentucky from rehab. An insider told the media outlet: "Amy says Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids. They've been having trouble since last year."

Amy has not commented about the matter publicly. The two met in high school and dated for years before marrying in 2019. She underwent weight loss surgery for a healthier lifestyle and for her dreams of becoming a mother to come to fruition. Michael was by her side, but things are said to have changed after the baby was born.

1000-lb Sisters premiered in 200. The series follows the Slaton sisters, Amy and Tammy, as they weigh just over a ton and are desperate to lose weight. But their co-dependency on one another and food has caused a barrier. The sisters first gained traction on YouTube, posting videos of their everyday lives with recipes, makeup tutorials, and more.

While Amy was able to lose her desired weight, Tammy has continued to have struggles. She's entered rehab multiple times, and her scheduled surgeries have failed due to her fluctuating weight and eating habits.

By season two, Amy dropped nearly 200 pounds. Tammy has also felt isolated at times as Amy built her family. But this season, she recommitted to the process.

Tammy has since found love and married also. She and her husband are on a journey to lose weight together.