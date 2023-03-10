'1,000 Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals 300-Pound Weight Loss Transformation

After years of struggling to lose weight, 1000lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is showing off her dramatic transformation. Fans of the show have watched the TLC star spend time in a food rehab center after struggling to reach her goal weight to qualify for bariatric surgery, as her sister Amy progressed with her own weight loss with the assistance of surgery. Tammy finally qualified for the surgery last year, and has already shed nearly 300 pounds. Without it, Tammy's health would have continued to decline. She was wheelchair-bound, couldn't walk without assistance, and was on oxygen to help with her breathing. She previously weighed nearly 700 pounds. The 36-year-old has been showing off her new look on social media.

She showed a slimmer face in a close-up picture, getting tons of congratulatory messages from her followers. Days before, a mixed martial arts company called Southern Indiana Combat Production gave fans a look into Tammy's transformation in a series of photos posted on Facebook. Tammy was seen standing up without her wheelchair, which she's been unable to do for years. Amy was by her side.

The pictures come as Amy is reportedly going through a tough time. She's said to be separated from her husband, and living with Tammy for the time being as she preps for divorce.

The U.S. Sun reports that a source told them about Amy and her estranged husband, Michael: "Amy says Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids. They've been having trouble since last year."

Amy has not commented about the matter publicly. The two met in high school and dated for years before marrying in 2019. She underwent weight loss surgery for a healthier lifestyle and for her dreams of becoming a mother to come to fruition. Michael was by her side, but things are said to have changed after the baby was born.

1000-lb Sisters premiered in 200. The series follows the Slaton sisters, Amy and Tammy, as they weigh just over a ton and are desperate to lose weight. But their co-dependency on one another and food has caused a barrier. The sisters first gained traction on YouTube, posting videos of their everyday lives with recipes, makeup tutorials, and more.