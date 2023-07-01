'1000-Lb. Sisters': Tammy Slaton Confirms Husband Caleb Willingham's Death

Tammy Slaton has confirmed the sad 1000-Lb. Sisters news circling the web. Her husband, Caleb Willingham, has died at age 40. On Saturday morning, a few hours after TMZ broke the news of Willingham's passing, Slaton, age 36, issued a statement to PEOPLE about his passing.

"I am devastated to share the news of my husband's passing," Slaton said. "He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone's sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

The two TLC reality stars married in November 2022, with the ceremony captured by cameras for the latest 1000-Lb. Sisters episode — Season 4, Episode 10 "Apple of My Eye." The two shared glowing comments about the ceremony with PEOPLE at the time, with Tammy Slaton saying, "When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in. It was magical."

TLC issued a reaction to the news in the PEOPLE article, noting, "We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham's passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time."

Slaton did not touch on the status of her marriage to Caleb Willingham at the time of his passing, though it does confirm they had not yet divorced, as some had speculated. On May 1, The Sun reported that the couple was separated and headed towards divorce. However, no official filings surfaced in the two months since.

Details on Caleb Willingham's death are still scarce, with no cause of death or other details released to the public. His stepmother, Shirley Willingham, initially contacted TMZ to release the news of the reality TV personality's passing.