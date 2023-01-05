'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized After She 'Quit Breathing'

Tammy Slaton experienced a recent health scare. The 1,000-Lb. Sisters star was rushed to the hospital over the summer after she suddenly "quit breathing," the terrifying medical emergency being documented on the most recent season of Slaton's TLC series.

Exclusive sneak peek footage for Season 4 shared by PEOPLE showed Slaton announcing that she's "decided to go to rehab" just moments before the screen cut to the sound of sirens and an ambulance as somebody shared the devastating news that "Tammy quit breathing." Slaton's sister, Amy Slaton, then reveals that the 36-year-old's "body shut down." Thankfully, the clip went on to reveal a positive update regarding Slaton's condition: Slaton on the road to recovery! After receiving a tracheotomy, a surgical procedure in which a hole is created in the throat to insert a breathing tube, Slaton has a positive attitude, telling viewers, "I'm still here, b-s!" While Season 4 of 1,000-Lb. Sisters will document the health scare, Slaton previously posted about the tracheotomy in November when she told fans she experienced carbon monoxide poisoning, per Soap Dirt.

Amid her health concerns, Slaton has put an increased effort into losing weight. Back in 1,000-Lb. Sisters Season 3, it was revealed that Slaton entered a weight loss rehab facility. During the Season 3 finale, her brother, Chris, revealed that Slaton was down 115 pounds after just 30 days at the facility. She underwent a gastric bypass to assist with her weight loss in June 2022. In PEOPLE's sneak peek at the upcoming season, still seems determined to shed more pounds, even asking Dr. Eric Smith to approve her for bariatric surgery. However, Smith ultimately rejects her request, again informing her that she still has a significant amount of weight to lose before she can safely undergo the procedure.

"I told you Tammy, you have real risks," he says before Chris jumps in, noting that "if she doesn't get the surgery, she's gonna die because of her weight."

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 premieres on TLC on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET. The upcoming season will mark Slaton's first as a married woman after she and Caleb Willingham tied the knot in November. The pair met in the Ohio weight loss treatment center, which is also where they exchanged vows. The upcoming season is also set to document their romance, as well as Amy's road to motherhood as she welcomed her second child with husband Michael Halterman in July.