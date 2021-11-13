‘1,000-lb Sisters’ Star Leaves Food Addiction Rehab Against Staff Wishes

Tammy Slaton, one-half of the famous 1000-Lb. Sisters duo, made a decision against her counselor’s advice to leave rehab for food addiction. In total, Slaton lost 60 pounds within the eight weeks she stayed. She had a goal of a 100-pound weight loss but felt she could handle the rest independently without close watch and monitoring of the rehab staff.

The 35-year-old reality star entered the rehab at 689 pounds. In an exclusive clip obtained by PEOPLE ahead of the upcoming season premiere, she meets with doctors for her eight-week check-in and learns she’s down to 631 pounds.

“I’ve worked so hard, and I just don’t know if it’s going to pay off,” she says. “I’m down 60 lbs.,” she says. “Honestly, I didn’t think I could get that much off…it’s hard work and it’s paying off. I can conquer the world.”

She later talks with rehab administrator Kelly Yarborogh and informs her that she feels ready enough to leave the facility early. “I’m homesick. I miss my bed, I miss my family. So, I think I’m ready to go,” she says to Yarborogh’s surprise. “I want to try to get the rest of the weight off on my own.”

Yarborogh is not convinced this is the best plan, asking Slaton, “Tammy, are you sure that you’re ready to go home, on your own, without support, and face all the temptations when you get there by yourself?”

But Salton feels she has the knowledge now to succeed on her own. “I know I’m supposed to lose 100 lbs., but 60 is a great start,” she says. “I’ve been here long enough, I’ve seen what to do. I just gotta do it.”

Yarborogh warns Slaton of what’s ahead, telling Slaton she’ll have to “meal prep and not order out and stay in your calorie count diet. Slaton suggests that it’s OK for her to get a burger.

“See I worry about that part,” Yarborogh says. “You know, ordering out is going to be the biggest obstacle that I think you’re going to have.”

“I think if Tammy were to stay we could continue giving her the tools to not order out, to continue just to stick to her diet a little bit longer,” Yarborogh says in an interview with show producers. “I worry about Tammy when there’s not somebody there to make those good decisions.”

The new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters premieres Monday, Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. ET. Previous seasons are available on Hulu.