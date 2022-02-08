‘1,000-Lb Sisters’ Star Reveals Dramatic 115-Pound Weight Change While in Rehab

1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is bouncing back from a terrifying near-death experience as she spends time in rehab working on her weight loss and mental state. The TLC personality has lost at least 115 pounds since deciding to seek help at an Ohio-based rehab after being discharged from the hospital in November 2021 following a carbon dioxide poisoning scare.

Slaton, 35, took to her Instagram page Tuesday to share a series of silly selfies, throwing up a peace sign, making a kissy face and mugging for the camera. Her fans and friends were quick to send their support in the comments, with one person writing, “Hey girl heyyyyyy!!! Glad to see you’re doing well!” Another encouraged, “Keep going Tammy!!! You are doing amazing,” while a third chimed in, “Keep killing it! Cheering you on all the way! Cannot wait for people to see what you’re capable of!”

Slaton was hospitalized due to carbon dioxide poisoning back in November after arriving at her weight loss rehab facility just a day prior, having finally decided she needed help with her drinking, partying and depression. Her brother Chris explained on the season finale of 1,000-Lb Sisters that he and his wife Brittany got a call not long after dropping Slaton off that “she had quit breathing.”

“I’m just sitting here thinking, Oh my god. She’s been in such a bad place for so long. She waited too long. And now that she has the courage to step out and get the help that she needs, now this,” sister Amanda continued. Slaton had previously decided she was “fed up with being sick all the time” and ready to go back to rehab, explaining, “I’m not doing this for anybody but myself. I’ve decided to put myself first. Take care of Tammy.”

Slaton later explained on TikTok what went down when she was hospitalized, sharing that her carbon dioxide poisoning “led to pneumonia,” and sepsis. “After I got off life support, they put a trach in, so, yeah. I’m trying to get used to that,” she added. “I’m doing better day by day. I’m supposed to be getting out of the hospital in a couple days. I’m going to another nursing rehab to get my strength back and lose more weight.”