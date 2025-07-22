‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Reveals 500-Lb Weight Loss in New Photos

Tammy Slaton is showing off the results of her latest surgery after losing more than 500 pounds.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 38, took to TikTok Sunday with a series of new photos featuring her figure after her recent skin removal surgery.

In one of the photos, Slaton throws up peace signs while posing in a yellow top and jeans, while in another, she smiles for the camera while posing in black shapewear.

Slaton’s weight loss journey had her followers cheering her on in the comment section, with one user writing that they were “absolutely loving this era of Tammy” and another noting that “happy looks good” on the reality personality.

“I have been watching you for years and I am soooooo proud of you!!!!” one person wrote, as another added, “Brought a tear to my eye. It’s been honestly so inspiring and amazing to watch your journey. Never been more prouder of a stranger in my life! Well done Tammy!”

A different person chimed in, “Girl you did the damn thing!!!!!! So proud of you and how far u have come!!! You look great!!!!!”

Slaton weighed in at over 700 pounds when she first appeared on TLC, but after six years of concerted weight loss efforts, which included bariatric surgery in 2022, Slaton hit the 200-pound mark and was approved for skin removal surgery earlier this year.

During the 8-hour procedure, which was documented on 1000-Lb. Sisters, doctors removed more than 15 pounds of excess skin from Slaton’s chin, arms and lower stomach.

“So, how does it feel to see yourself now?” one producer asked Slaton on the TLC show following her big post-surgical reveal. She answered, “I’m shocked. I feel so weird,” joking, “I don’t have my hanging ballsack off my face.”

“I look down, and there’s nothing there but my lap now,” she added, confessing that “it’s gonna take a little while for me to get used to seeing myself like this.”