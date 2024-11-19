‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Reveals ‘Mind-Blowing’ Weight Loss

Tammy Slaton has dropped to under 300 pounds. The 1000lb Sisters star recently revealed she’s down to 281 pounds. Her drastic and oftentimes difficult weight loss journey has been chronicled on the TLC reality series.

The reality star shared her raw reaction on the show, realizing she weighed less than her brother, Chris Combs, for the first time in years. In a clip from the show, Tammy, 38, revealed the last time she stepped on a scale she weighed 303 pounds. Three months later, she’s at her new weight.

“I’ll be goddamned. Congratulations, that’s good!” Chris, said in the video. Tammy was just as thrilled. “Chris said he weighs 284 [pounds]. I now weigh a little less than Chris. That’s mind-blowing,” she said in a confessional. “I think the last time I weighed 281 [pounds], I was in fourth or fifth grade. I’m the baby sister, but I’m not the ‘big’ baby sister no more.”

“How am I lighter than you?” he replied, “You’re supposed to be lighter than me,” noting that he has more muscle, and Tammy joked, “‘Cause I’m short?”

Later in a confessional, Chris told producers: “Tammy’s success makes me ecstatic.” He then said, “Did I ever think I’d see the day that she was smaller than me? Well, no, probably not, because I never thought about her being smaller than me. She’s always been Tammy, big.”

The TLC reality series has been on since 2020. In a recent episode, she told producers, “At my rock bottom, I was weighing about 725 pounds.” Her sister, Amy, lost weight first as Tammy struggled to qualify for weight loss surgery.

Tammy was able to lose 115 pounds after entering an Ohio rehab facility in February 2022. She underwent gastric bypass surgery a few months later. She remains dedicated to losing more weight.