‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Announces Engagement to Girlfriend 2 Months After Revealing Romance

Tammy Slaton is engaged!

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 38, slipped in the news of her engagement to Andrea Dalton during Tuesday’s episode of the Creative Chaos podcast, just two months after she and Dalton announced their romance publicly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the podcast, Slaton referred to Dalton as her “fiancée” while answering a question about what she likes to do when she isn’t filming her TLC show. “Me and my fiancée we kind of just chill at home,” she began, prompting host Hunter Ezell to ask, “Hold on, you said fiancée?”

Ezell continued on to point out the way Slaton was “lighting up” at the mention of her fiancée, prompting Slaton to hold up her left hand and show off her engagement ring. “Have mercy, that is so cute!” Ezell gushed.

Play video

Slaton first revealed that she was dating again after husband Caleb Willingham’s death in 2023 during the Season 7 premiere of 1000-Lb. Sisters in April. Viewers got to see the relationship between Slaton and Dalton develop throughout the season after reality personality revealed that they had met on a dating app.

“I had just got on there,” Dalton said. “I wasn’t on there very long, and I saw her and she saw me and we just started talking, and it’s been, like, every day since.”

Play video

Slaton did wait a couple of months to tell her family she was dating a woman, saying on the show, “I think I want to approach this relationship different than I have in the past, so I haven’t told my family because my family’s gonna have something to say about it.”

When she did share the news of her new girlfriend, the whole family was supportive. “If she makes you happy … that’s all we want for each other is just to be happy. That’s all,” sister Amanda Halterman said on the show. “But I don’t want none of us to stop looking for it. Don’t just settle. Don’t stop until you find exactly what you’re looking for.”

“If Andrea genuinely cares for Tammy and makes her happy, then I’ll be happy with her,” Slaton’s mother agreed.



