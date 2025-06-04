‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Undergoes Excess Skin Removal Surgery Amid 500-Pound Weight Loss

Tammy Slaton is showing off the stunning results of her skin removal surgery after losing 500 pounds.

After the 1000-lb. Sisters star, 38, went under the knife to remove excess skin on the current season of the TLC show, she took to TikTok to show off the results in a video with her new girlfriend Andrea.

“[You know] i never found love until i looked into your eyes,” she wrote over loved-up photos with the new lady in her life.

Slaton’s followers were quick to notice the difference in her appearance post-surgery, with one person commenting, “Tammy you look AMAZING! I’ve been watching since day one and you my girl have come soooo far.” Another wrote, “You look awesome Tammy!!! So happy for you. It’s nice to see you happy again and I’m happy for you!”



Before undergoing the skin removal procedure, Tammy said on Tuesday’s episode of her TLC show with sister Amy Slaton that she was nervous about the outcome. “Just really the pain and then my fear of how I’m going to look [when] looking at myself afterwards,” Tammy said. “I’m so used to seeing all this hanging [from] my arms and now when I wake up Sunday or Saturday, I’m not going to have this anymore.”

She continued, “I’m going to look halfway normal from [the] face down. It’s scary but rewarding at the same time.”

“I really don’t know how I’m going to feel when I wake up from surgery and look down at myself,” Tammy went on. “Even showering is going to be so much different because—I’m not trying to be nasty, y’all, I’m sorry—but I have to take my hand and go all the way up underneath there and it’s kind of deep. In less than a week, I’m not going to have that.”

When it comes to what she was looking for in terms of results, the reality personality shared, “I just want to be able to walk around better without losing balance. It’s hard to walk because of the skin. I walk like a daggone penguin. My belly goes this way and I’m going that way.”

She later added excitedly, “I’ve been waiting to hear that I can get my skin removal for so long. When I get rid of the skin, I’m going to be a brand-new me. Better. I’m going to become a model and walk the catwalk.”

Tammy weighed in at over 700 pounds when she first appeared on TLC, but earlier this season was shocked to learn she had officially hit the 500-pound weight loss mark when she weighed in at 201 pounds.