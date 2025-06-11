‘1000-lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Jaw-Dropping Results of Her Skin Removal Surgery

Tammy Slaton can’t believe the results of her skin removal surgery after losing 500 pounds.

In Tuesday’s season finale of 1000-lb Sisters, the 38-year-old TLC star revealed the results of her life-changing surgery after having a jaw-dropping 15 pounds of excess skin removed amid her weight loss transformation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the doctors showed Tammy her bandaged face and neck during Tuesday’s finale, her brother, Chris Combs, said he hoped the skin removal surgery would be a major milestone for his sister.

“Honestly, I’m hoping that Tammy sees a new person in that mirror,” he told the cameras. “She’s put all this work in to lose all this damn weight, so it’s time for her to feel good too about herself.”

Play video

When doctors removed Tammy’s bandages, it was clear she was happy with what she saw as she smiled from ear to ear. “It is weird seeing a difference,” Tammy told the doctors, who advised her that the change in Tammy’s neck and jawline would only get more dramatic as the swelling went down and she healed.

The full results of the skin removal surgery were also unveiled during Tuesday’s episode, as a fully healed Tammy sat down for an interview with producers elsewhere in the episode.

“So, how does it feel to see yourself now?” one producer asked Tammy, who answered, “I’m shocked. I feel so weird.”

She quipped, “I don’t have my hanging ballsack off my face,” pointing out that her “bat wings” on her arms had been removed as well. “I look down, and there’s nothing there but my lap now,” she noted, explaining that “it’s gonna take a little while for me to get used to seeing myself like this.”

tlc

Before undergoing the skin removal procedure, Tammy admitted that she was nervous about the results of her surgery. “Just really the pain and then my fear of how I’m going to look [when] looking at myself afterwards,” she said earlier in the season. “I’m so used to seeing all this hanging [from] my arms, and now when I wake up Sunday or Saturday, I’m not going to have this anymore.”

She continued, “I’m going to look halfway normal from [the] face down. It’s scary but rewarding at the same time.”

“I really don’t know how I’m going to feel when I wake up from surgery and look down at myself,” Tammy went on. “Even showering is going to be so much different because—I’m not trying to be nasty, y’all, I’m sorry—but I have to take my hand and go all the way up underneath there, and it’s kind of deep. In less than a week, I’m not going to have that.”

tlc

After weighing in at over 700 pounds when she first appeared on TLC, Tammy hit the 200-pound mark earlier this season, which brought her one step closer to getting her skin removal surgery.

“I’ve been waiting to hear that I can get my skin removal for so long,” she said. “When I get rid of the skin, I’m going to be a brand-new me. Better. I’m going to become a model and walk the catwalk.”