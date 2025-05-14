‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Is Engaged: Watch Her Haunted House Proposal

Congratulations are in order for 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton!

The reality star got engaged to her boyfriend of five months, Brian Lovvorn, during Tuesday’s episode of the TLC show in a perfectly spooky haunted house proposal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lovvorn popped the question during a trip to Henderson Haunts’ haunted house with Amy’s sisters, Tammy Slaton and Misty Wentworth, in the winter of 2024. As the group reached the padded asylum room, Lovvorn dropped to one knee.

“Amy, I know we both said we’d never do this again,” he told Amy. “But my love for you is insane. Will you marry me?”

Play video

“You know I will,” Amy replied as she kissed her now-fiancé. He then slipped a silver band featuring two skeleton hands forming a heart onto her finger. “I love you,” Lovvorn told Amy, who responded, “I know. I love you.”

“We’re engaged, b—hes!” the newly-engaged couple exclaimed to the cameras as the bride-to-be held up her hand to show off her ring. “He knows I decorate with skulls and stuff,” she explained, as Lovvorn pointed out, “And the skull fingers make a heart.”

“I ain’t gonna lie, this is my best proposal yet,” added Amy, who was previously married to Michael Halterman from 2017 to 2023. (The exes share two sons — Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2.) “I hoped it would be,” Lovvorn teased. “And this should be your last proposal, dear.” Amy joked, “It better be. Because you’re stuck with me until you’re down in the grave.”

tlc

Following Tuesday’s episode, Amy told PEOPLE that although her sister Tammy felt like she was “rushing it” getting engaged to Lovvorn after such a short period of time, her wedding would be just as speedy.

She and Lovvorn are planning their “small, quaint” wedding already, and while they both “always wanted to get married on Halloween,” they are “still figuring out the wedding party situation,” and “need to find a venue, dress, flowers, pretty much everything!”

“I’ll be able to call him my husband and get to spend the rest of my life with him,” Amy gushed. “Our engagement life may be short, but our marriage will last an eternity!”

1000-Lb Sisters airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.