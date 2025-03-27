‘1,000-Lb Sisters’ Returns for New Season as Amy Slaton Addresses Arrest, Camel Bite

Amy Slaton is opening up about her September arrest on drug and child endangerment charges after being bitten by a camel.



The 1000-Lb. Sisters star relives the “worst day” of her life in the new season trailer for the TLC show, which returns on April 15.

“It was just supposed to be a fun family day, and it turned out to be the worst day of our lives,” Slaton says in the trailer as footage of her being bitten on the arm by a camel at the Tennessee Safari Park plays. “The camel just bit me,” she cries, asking, “Am I gonna lose my hand?”



“After the whole camel biting incident, the cops came in and started reading my rights,” Slaton continues, quipping that police “should be handcuffing the damn camel.”

Slaton was arrested alongside Brian Lovvorn in September after the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department claimed police were “immediately overtaken by suspicious odors” coming from the TLC star’s vehicle during their response to the camel bite incident.

Slaton and Lovvorn, who was driving the car, were then arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of undisclosed substances and two counts of child endangerment.

Later in the trailer, Slaton’s family sits her down for a serious conversation seemingly about her precarious situation, which she says through tears is “sounding just like an intervention to me.”

Cameras then cut to courtroom footage as her brother, Chris Combs, can be heard saying, “If they throw the book at you, you’re looking at 30 years.” Slaton admits, “I’m scared s—less. I just hope I don’t ruin my whole life.”

In December, Slaton and Lovvorn agreed to plea deals that reduced their felony drug charges to simple possession and dismissed their child neglect charges. They were ultimately sentenced to two years of supervised probation.



Amy’s sister, Tammy Slaton, is also struggling in the season trailer as she is forced to confront her nicotine addiction while preparing for skin removal surgery. “I’ve come so far in my weight loss journey,” she says, “but now I have even more insecurities about my body because I have so much loose skin.”



The brand new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters premieres April 15 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.