‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Reportedly Takes Plea Deal for Drug Charges

Months after her arrest at a zoo, 1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton has taken a plea deal. The TLC reality star has pleaded guilty to “simple possession” after she was arrested in September at a Tennessee zoo. As a result of her plea, she will reportedly not have to serve time behind bars. Instead, she will serve two years of supervised probation.

Slaton was arrested at a Tennessee zoo and charged with drug possession and child endangerment. Deputies reported they were “immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle” at Tennessee Safari Park while responding to a call about a zoo-goer being bitten by a camel, the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook at the time. She was arrested and officially charged with illegal possession of schedule I and schedule VI drugs and two counts of child endangerment. Authorities discovered psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana in Slaton’s possession. Her children were in the car.

A man who was in the vehicle with her was also arrested. Authorities later revealed his name to be Brian Scott Lovvorn. He was booked on the same charges. “Both subjects have been booked into the Crockett County Jail,” the sheriff’s department said. “The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence.” Slaton finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Michael Halterman, in September 2023. They share two sons. After her release from prison on a $10,000 bond, she and Lovvorn were spotted holding hands.

According to her plea agreement, Slaton must pay a $500 fine, as well as attend an alcohol and drug assessment. She will not be allowed to have any contact with the Tennessee Safari Park. It was later confirmed she was bitten by the camel. The charges of child abuse and child endangerment against her were dropped.