'Teen Mom OG': Mackenzie Edwards' Ex Wants 50/50 Custody of Son Hudson

Mackenzie Edwards' custody battle with ex Zach Stephens continues, as the Teen Mom OG star's ex-husband filed for 50/50 custody of their 6-year-old son Hudson. In court documents obtained Wednesday by The Sun, Stephens is requesting 182.5 days a year with his son, claiming that Edwards currently has him for 209 days of the year. He claimed to the court that since they first agreed to a custody arrangement in November 2016 at the time of their divorce, "material and substantial change" has occurred that affects Hudson.

Stephens adds in the court papers, filed on Jan. 15, that things changed when Edwards married Ryan Edwards and had two kids with him — son Jagger, 2, and daughter Stella, 1. Stephens alleged that he has custody of Hudson for "the majority of the parenting time,' while during Edwards' time with their son, the little boy "spends the majority of the parenting time with the child’s maternal grandparents."

He also brought up Edwards' "prominent role" on Teen Mom OG, claiming that Hudson is "regularly featured," which he believes "may be detrimental to the welfare and well-being" of the little boy. Stephens also claimed that while his ex is required to consult with him before making major decisions about their son, she has left him out of "many" such choices.

Stephens' filing comes after Edwards previously filed a petition for contempt in July, claiming her ex owes her more than $3,000 in unpaid child support, which she claimed he "intentionally and willfully refused to meet," despite being able to pay it. She requested he is found liable on 13 counts of criminal contempt and 13 counts of civil contempt and be fined for each, as well as put in jail until he had paid the back child support. The petition was eventually withdrawn without things coming to jail time.

In December, Edwards appeared to diss her ex on social media, posting a quote on her Instagram Story, seemingly accusing him of gaslighting her. "Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation and emotional abuse. The gaslight avoids responsibility for their toxic behavior by lying and denying and making you question facts, your memory and your feelings," the quote read. "Basically, the Gaslighter makes you feel crazy and confused. Know this now: You’re NOT crazy. You’re being manipulated AND this is TOXIC and NOT ACCEPTABLE." She added in her own words to the story, "If your co-parenting relationship looks like this - you too are being gaslit. You’re welcome."