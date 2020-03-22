'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Goes Official With New Girlfriend Francie Frane, and Fans Weigh In

'Let Him Love and Be Loved' Love is in the air 💕 https://t.co/FMMpeiYhoT — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) March 22, 2020 "They are both lost their spouses to cancer so they know what it's like to go through that and they are helping each other through it," Lyssa continued. "But at the same time they are being very respectful of each other's grieving process and they're not trying to replace each other's partner. Beth would approve - I honestly believe that Beth sent Francie for my dad - I feel like Beth and Bob are up there watching down over them." Dog The Bounty Hunter finds love with new girlfriend and supportive family say 'Beth would approve' https://t.co/s3aeF0vGqa? STutm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebarweb STOP I know #DOG so before you JUDGE him Let #HisHEARTspeak Let him #LOVEandBeLOVED rt — Bobby Brown (@bobbybrown719) March 22, 2020

'Happy for You' If Chapman and Fane started dating "a few months" ago, it means they began dating while the drama with Moon Angell, a friend of Beth's, played out. Lyssa and Beth's daughter Cecily were vocal in their disapproval of Angell's relationship with Chapman, which led to a brief estrangement between Chapman and his children. Happy for you @DogBountyHunter wish I knew you Id be your girl 😉💜 — tabitha mabel (@MonicaluvsPeace) March 22, 2020 The situation came to a head when Chapman appeared on The Dr. Oz Show in February and "proposed" marriage to Angell. She declined, just as Chapman hoped, to prove their relationship was not romantic. The Sun reports Chapman and Angell "split up several weeks ago." 🌷Happy to see you happy! 🌷Everyone deserves to be loved!❤️ — Kokum Joann (@KokumJoann) March 22, 2020

'If the Family Approves, the Dog Pound Approves' Us Dog pound fans are sweet but fierce. I would say if family approves the dog pound approves. Im thankful she is respecting Beth and the family. We are glad he is happy and smiling again. — Katheryn (@Kathery95147554) March 22, 2020 "I saw Dog go through a lot of stuff for the last two years - it was very difficult," Robinson, a close friend of Beth's who was featured on Dog's Most Wanted, told The Sun. "He walked Beth right to the edge of life and did everything he was supposed to do." Better then the other one.I hope hes happy again — carrie Bommarito (@breathless0401) March 22, 2020

'He Was Sent Someone Who Understands' Lyssa said her father "made mistakes" and was grieving when he was with Angell, so she had to speak out. @theRealJaneBond so glad he was sent someone who understands. Hope he is doing well. — Lisabeth Lynn Gaeth (@ravenluvr) March 22, 2020 "He was grieving when he was with Moon and he made mistakes - I didn't want to hurt him by speaking out about it but I felt I had no choice," Lyssa said. "He accepts that and realizes now that I only wanted the best for him. This relationship is completely different - we are all behind it." I'm so glad he's finally found a good and decent lady. Moon was not it!! #SorryNotSorry — 🌺 𝒮𝒶𝓂𝒶𝓃𝓉𝒽𝒶 🌺 (@Southern_Bliss1) March 22, 2020

'Very Excited to Hear This' im glad hes happy. he deserves to be. now lets get him back on tv doing what he does best, catching fugatives and being awesome! — Kelly Cameron (@Ladyblooduk) March 22, 2020 Beth died in June 2019 at age 51 after a battle with throat and lung cancers. Her health battle was chronicled on Dog's Most Wanted, which aired on WGN America last fall. So very excited to hear this today. Its about time dog and family is happy and can all move on together. I'm also over the moon for dog happy. — amanda onushko (@lathan08) March 22, 2020