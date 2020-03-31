'The View': Kim Kardashian Reveals Fragrance Company Is Working to Make Hand Sanitizer Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Kim Kardashian revealed on The View that her fragrance company is working to make hand sanitizer for customers during the coronavirus crisis. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared in a video call on Tuesday when Whoopi Goldberg asked her if her factories would be producing either hand sanitizer or masks for the masses.

"We have five factories all in different countries and we've been exploring ... how to make medical-grade masks, how to make things that would be helpful in the hospitals. I've been working with partners that have donated masks and we're working with our fragrance company to get [hand] sanitizer made, so that is a huge shift in what we do and we're so happy that we're seeing some good information that we're going to be able to help out," Kardashian explained.

Since hand sanitizer is a product that has flown off shelves since President Donald Trump labeled the crisis a pandemic, and as a response, distilleries have stepped up to help out. Distillers in states like Pennsylvania and Vermont are using high-proof alcohol turning daily productions into operation lines for the sanitizer. According to a report, the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States has even been in contact with federal regulatory agencies and the Trump administration's coronavirus task force to clear red tape and "make sure we can be quick and nimble and fill a need in the marketplace."

As a response to the lack of product, Amazon has stepped up and is only focusing on mailing out essential products like cleaning supplies, baby formula and pet care. While name brand sanitizers are hard to come by on the site, there are a number of sanitizers than can be found through the online retailer.

Because hand sanitizer is in high demand at the moment, experts have come forward to tell people how to make it at home themselves, however, they do note that if they choose to take this route, the alcohol they use has to be 60-percent or above in order to kill the coronavirus. The first ingredient is rubbing alcohol, the second is aloe vera gel and the third is an essential oil such as lavender or tea tree oil. Before making it, experts say to make sure the area in which they are making it is sanitized and clean so that their product comes out clean. After mixing it, storing it properly is important as well and they give suggestions on that too.

