Donald Trump Thanks Nation's Distillers for Producing and Donating Hand Sanitizer Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, and Twitter Has Thoughts

As the coronavirus global pandemic grips the United States, distilleries across the country are rising to action to help produce the highly sought after hand sanitizers that have flown off store shelves, and they’re earning a special thanks from President Donald Trump. On Thursday, the president tweeted his thanks to distilleries as they heed the call to action, earning a mixed bag of responses from social media.

America’s Private Sector is stepping up to help us be STRONG! Many of the Nation’s distillers, large and small, are producing and donating hand sanitizer to help fight #COVID19. THANK YOU! https://t.co/bcjKA9Janw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 19, 2020

In his tweet, Trump shared a NBC News article highlighting the distances distilleries have gone to help Americans. Using high-proof alcohol, distilleries in states from Pennsylvania to Vermont and others are turning their typical daily productions into operation lines for the sanitizers, which is scarce to come by both in stores and on online retailers.

According to the report, the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States has even been in contact with federal regulatory agencies and the Trump administration's coronavirus task force to clear red tape and "make sure we can be quick and nimble and fill a need in the marketplace."

Although many felt that the president's praise was well-deserved, some also couldn't help but point out what they see as flaws in Trump’s response to the pandemic. Keep scrolling to see how people have reacted to the president’s tweet.