Donald Trump Thanks Nation's Distillers for Producing and Donating Hand Sanitizer Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, and Twitter Has Thoughts

By Allison Schonter

As the coronavirus global pandemic grips the United States, distilleries across the country are rising to action to help produce the highly sought after hand sanitizers that have flown off store shelves, and they’re earning a special thanks from President Donald Trump. On Thursday, the president tweeted his thanks to distilleries as they heed the call to action, earning a mixed bag of responses from social media.

In his tweet, Trump shared a NBC News article highlighting the distances distilleries have gone to help Americans. Using high-proof alcohol, distilleries in states from Pennsylvania to Vermont and others are turning their typical daily productions into operation lines for the sanitizers, which is scarce to come by both in stores and on online retailers.

According to the report, the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States has even been in contact with federal regulatory agencies and the Trump administration's coronavirus task force to clear red tape and "make sure we can be quick and nimble and fill a need in the marketplace."

Although many felt that the president's praise was well-deserved, some also couldn't help but point out what they see as flaws in Trump’s response to the pandemic. Keep scrolling to see how people have reacted to the president’s tweet.

"Americas private sector is stepping up because president Trump is a master negotiator and made this happen," applauded one person.

"Yes they are filling the leadership vacuum left by you," commented somebody else.

"Trump is showing GREAT leadership !!" added another person.

"Bringing in the private sector is one of the best moves President Trump made. He bypassed govt. incompetency & bureaucracy in so doing. Something no other president would have the sense to do," wrote another. "Being a developer has prepared Trump for being excellent at Crisis management."

"America's private sector wouldn't have had to step up if Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak hadn't been so inept," tweeted one.

"The American people in the private sector want to help, and are showing their true American spirit!" reacted another.

"Yes, thank goodness for America's Private Sector who had to step up because our government failed us," wrote one person.

"America is unstoppable when we come together!" tweeted somebody else. "WE WILL WIN!!!!"

"Where are the [Covid-19] tests? The ventilators? The face masks and other supplies?" asked one. "They are still in short supply."

"They HAVE to step up because you have and continue to refuse to do your job," commented another person.

"Ahh. Too bad we don’t have a leader who was prepared & able to help out during this [pandemic]," added somebody else.

"Trump brings the whole world together," tweeted one. "Thank you very much, Mr President."

"Trump is a global hero. He solves all problems, overcomes crises and makes world a better place," praised another person.

"Yes, I would rather have one of those distillers be the president," commented somebody else. "They saw a problem, they cared, they are helping to solve it...you...not so much."

"Masks, face shields, gloves, gowns and ventilators. You continue to ignore the crisis, immediately apply the full force of the war time act you just instituted but seem to think you can wait," wrote one person. "You are continuing to blow this, we need you to start acting like a real leader."

"Why aren't you making masks and gowns by the millions!" asked somebody else.

"They have to do what you and your administration couldn't," tweeted another.

