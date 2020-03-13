'Say Yes to the Dress America' Groom Collapses Minutes Before His Wedding in Exclusive Clip

One Say Yes to the Dress America couple's big day isn't going down exactly as planned. With less than 12 minutes before 52 brides from all across the U.S. prepare to say 'I do' to the partner of their dreams, one groom was instead preparing for a trip to the hospital in a PopCulture.com exclusive clip of Saturday's all-new episode of the TLC show.

As the brides line up and get ready to go for their mass Central Park wedding, Delaware groom Steve feels a little queasy, collapsing after getting overheated.

Joe Zee, wedding correspondent, explains of the situation, "We're having a little bit of a situation right now. One of our grooms is overheated from this exhausting, really hot day — it is 95 degrees right now here in Central Park. All the medics are here, we gotta take care of this emergency situation right now."

Looking ill and complaining of no feeling in his fingers, producers are quick to alert his bride, Joanna, who rushes to his side by the ambulance as he's taken to the ambulance.

"I'm so sorry, I love you," he cries as he's taken into the ambulance. "You look beautiful. I'm so sorry."

Reassuring him that he doesn't need to apologize, Joanna knows that their wedding won't be going forward quite as planned, as a woozy Steve complains about being "dizzy" with numb extremities. Even in her designer Kleinfeld Bridal Salon gown, she hops into the ambulance to tend to her groom.

Georgia bride Katie, watching this all transpire, tells the camera, "He said, 'I'm so sorry.' The first time he sees her in a wedding dress is in a wheelchair right now. That makes me so sad."

"I can't imagine what Delaware's going through right now," she continued. "That's so sad. I just feel really bad for him right now. 'Cause I saw his face ... and we were just brokenhearted that, you know, he's going through this on such a special day."

Will Delaware's couple get their big day even with all the trouble?

Say Yes to the Dress America airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC