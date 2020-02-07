'Say Yes to the Dress America' Bride Challenges Team to Find Her Perfect Gown After 70-Plus Rejects in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The Kleinfeld Bridal team has a big challenge ahead as Say Yes to the Dress America's choosy Washington D.C. bride, Jackie Chiao, reveals she hasn't been able to find a gown perfect for her big day even after trying on more than 70 dresses. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Saturday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Randy Fenoli and Chiao's bridal consultant, James, struggle to find something up to their bride-to-be's standards.

"She said she was a bit indecisive, and she's already had on 70 gowns," Fenoli tells the cameras as he combs through the racks of designer gowns. "So this might be a little bit of a challenge today. Gotta find Miss D.C. a dress."

Chiao does have an aesthetic in mind for her wedding day, explaining, "My dream dress would be sparkly, and I grew up as a dancer. Dancers, historically, are not big-chested. So I want to look very flat-chested. And definitely something sparkly."

As Fenoli and James bring in some ballgowns, Chiao tells the cameras that while she isn't "opposed to" the silhouette, she didn't think it looked good on her body, deciding not even to show her friends before turning the gown down.

A concerned-looking James tells Fenoli, "We're starting from scratch," adding to the worried looking consultant, "She didn't like anything that we've been doing."

As Chiao laments in her dressing room, "I feel like dress shopping has been hard," her consultants worry they'll run out of dresses before finding something she likes. But their second shot at filling the dressing room was no more successful than the first.

Outside the dressing room, Chiao's friends are concerned that they've yet to see a dress from their friend, with one noting, "It's been like a really long time she's been at it," and another asking, "Is she OK?"

