'Say Yes to the Dress America' Designer Hayley Paige Talks the 'Daunting' Group Wedding in Exclusive Clip

Creating the perfect big day for one bride is a lot of work, but creating that for the 52 brides preparing to marry in the massive Say Yes to the Dress America wedding, it's a "daunting" task for even celebrity bridal designer Hayley Paige. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Saturday's episode of the TLC show, Paige considers how to get everything perfect for all the brides from across the country coming together for their special day in Central Park.

"So we've got a lot of moving parts," she tells the camera. "I'm preparing the next collection. We're also reviewing options for veils for our big day which is just weeks away. What's kind of tricky here is that even though we have a lot of options, we basically just need a few that work for all the brides because we don't have a lot of time."

Offering two options, a cathedral-length and fingertip-length veil, for the brides is eliminating some of the complication, but the "enormous scale" at which she needs to design means she had to pare down the "sparkle-ify" she loves so much.

"It is very daunting," the designer admits. "I think it's important to provide options, but they need to be streamlined."

With the veils almost sorted and the dresses handled by the bridal consultants at the famous Kleinfeld bridal salon, Paige's to-do list is only slightly less intimidating.

"We have a nice momentum going now," she says. "So I feel like we need to go on to flowers and decor, think about the venue and really just kind of get the snowball effect going 'cause we have a lot of things to cover."

Will everything come together in time for the one-of-a-kind wedding?

Say Yes to the Dress America airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC