Dog the Bounty Hunter's Ex Moon Angell Lashes out at Reality Star Over Being 'Honest'

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman's ex-girlfriend, Moon Angell has some disparaging remarks for the reality star. Angell moved out of Chapman's home last month after turning down his marriage proposal. Now it sounds like she is prepared to be more "honest" about her feelings.

Angell was criticized by fans and by Chapman's family when she moved into his house months after his wife, Beth Chapman died. Many thought that she was taking advantage of him, and ultimately she decided to leave. Now, she is opening up about the whole situation on social media.

Angell has been on a retweeting spree, sharing messages that seem to resonate with her. Many come from accounts that promise inspiration or facts. The words clearly relate to her relationships, perhaps including Chapman.

That friend who always gives relationship advice, yet is still single. — Fact (@Fact) March 4, 2020

"Everybody wants the TRUTH but nobody wants to be HONEST," read one tweet.

"Not arguing at all in a relationship represents a lack of interest. People who care about one another tend to argue now and again," read another.

On Wednesday, Angell even retweeted televangelist preacher Joel Osteen, who wrote: "Your words can heal. When you're kind, encouraging, when you're free with your compliments, you're being a healer. God wouldn't have put that compliment in you, He wouldn't have given you that desire, if the other person didn't need it."

My mission: be so busy loving my life that I have no time for hate, regret, worrying, fret, or fear. — Inspirational Quotes (@unlockmindset) March 4, 2020

Presumably, Angell is still recovering from her split with Chapman, though the details are not very clear. Some reports claimed that they were romantically involved, while others said that Angell was simply there to help Chapman with the transition into single life.

Either way, it is over between them now. Early in February, TMZ reported that Chapman had asked Angell to move out, and she had acquiesced. A source close to him said that he and Angell had had a heart-to-heart conversation about the whole thing, which ended their arrangement.

The source did say that Chapman sincerely thanked Angell for all of her help in the months since Beth Chapman passed away. They also said that Angell knew from the beginning that her time in the Chapman house would be temporary.

Several of Chapman's children were outraged about his time with Angell. Some fans were too, especially after he proposed to her on The Dr. Oz Show. As fans pointed out, Chapman told PEOPLE in August of 2019 that he would never remarry.

"What deal we said is I will never take 'Beth' off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married," he said. "And she said to me, 'We are human, okay?' And probably the same thing I'd say to her: 'I know you're gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don't go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don't you dare do that.' I would say that, and she did say that to me."