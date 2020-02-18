'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Teases Future Makeup Line Collaboration (Exclusive)

Jenelle Evans is looking forward to the next step forward with her JE Cosmetics line as she navigates life post-Teen Mom 2. The MTV personality first launched her brow kit during New York Fashion Week, but told PopCulture.com there's much more to come for the brand during an exclusive interview last week.

"I think the next big thing for me ... I'm gonna focus a little bit more on my makeup line," she said. "I'm looking to do a collaboration actually with another company that I've been in talks with for about a month now. So, that might be my next big thing."

Evans also expressed an interest in getting involved with television again, whether it be appearing in another show or acting in a production role, but explained that since her exit from Teen Mom 2 last year, she has still been subject to a contract with MTV.

"I've kind of been in limbo for a year since last April, and I've been wanting to venture out and do my own things, and people are like, 'Why aren't you?'" Evans told PopCulture. "I'm stuck to this contract, and once I'm out of it, I can go and talk to other companies and stuff."

"It's not just other companies," she continued. "I'm not gonna lie, MTV, they're iffy about if they really wanna let me go or not. So I'm just sitting here, doing my own thing trying to keep YouTube updated, because my fans, they want to know — they're digging into my life, and they want to know what's up!"

Filming her YouTube videos, which follow her everywhere from a night out at a speakeasy to at home with her kids, has also proven to be a successful realm for the reality personality, who now boasts 102,000 subscribers on her channel.

"It's really awesome actually, because then it's not like I'm worried about what's about to air," she told PopCulture of making her own videos. "Are people gonna judge me? Am I parenting right or wrong? It's all about what I want to do — I make my own schedule, and I do what I want, and I share what I want."

"That has been awesome for me," she added. "Because it's like I'm having fun with it, versus when I was on Teen Mom it was just kind of like, 'Get the camera out of my face, I'm mad right now.' Now it's, 'Hey, I'm happy, let's go do something fun. Let's film something fun.' And whenever you try to suggest that to MTV, it gets tossed out."

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas / Contributor, Getty