Jenelle Evans Says MTV Is 'Iffy' About Her Return to 'Teen Mom 2' as Her Contract Is Set to Expire (Exclusive)

Jenelle Evans is admittedly hanging in "limbo" as she waits to hear from MTV about whether she will be returning to Teen Mom 2 before her contract expires in April. Opening up to PopCulture.com exclusively Tuesday about the future of her time on reality television, Evans admitted she's feels "stuck" while the network remains "iffy" on having her return.

"I've kind of been in limbo for a year since last April, and I've been wanting to venture out and do my own things, and people are like, 'Why aren't you?'" Evans told PopCulture. "I'm stuck to this contract, and once I'm out of it, I can go and talk to other companies and stuff."

"It's not just other companies," she continued. "I'm not gonna lie, MTV, they're iffy about if they really wanna let me go or not. So I'm just sitting here, doing my own thing trying to keep YouTube updated, because my fans, they want to know — they're digging into my life, and they want to know what's up!"

As of now, Evans said her plan is to wait until April before she ventures out to talk to other production companies.

"But right now, I don't know where MTV's head is at," she admitted. "I mean, things can change in a minute, I have no idea."

Communicating back and forth with the network "here and there," Evans claims she gets a noncommittal answer when she asks about the status of her future.

"Whenever I ask what's going on with me, they're just like, 'We don't know, we're just not gonna use you for this season right now,' and they're just kind of beating around the bush," she explained, saying that in the meanwhile, "I'm just gonna focus on myself, focus on my brand stepping away from Teen Mom and focusing on myself as a person and not attaching my name to that Teen Mom title."

Evans hasn't decided if the future will put her in front of the camera (aside from her YouTube channel) or behind it in a production capacity, but she did tell PopCulture she has plenty of ideas for dating shows and reality series about young mothers -- ("I wouldn't say teenagers though.")

"I have a bunch of thoughts running in my head," she said. "But whenever I want to pursue those opportunities, I can't and I'm put at a halt, because I'm still stuck in a contract."

