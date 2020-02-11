Blac Chyna Reveals Sonogram Photo, Teases Possible Pregnancy and Confuses Fans

Blac Chyna is pregnant again, judging by her latest Instagram post. The reality star posted a photo of an ultrasound on social media on Tuesday, telling fans she is "Blessed" in the new year. Her followers are dying to know who the father is.

Blac Chyna shocked her Instagram followers on Tuesday with a new ultrasound picture. The grainy image showed the clear sillouhette of an infant as so many parents see them for the first time. She offered no follow-up to the exciting news.



Fans went right into question mode, filling the comments with pleas for details. Many asked Blac Chyna who the father is, and if it could be any of her recent romantic partners.

View this post on Instagram Blessed 2020 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 11, 2020 at 10:33am PST

"Another baby daddy?" one fan asked.

"Congratulations. But who," added another with a chin-scratching emoji.

One fan even went so far as to tag rapper Future in the comments, asking him directly if he was involved with Chyna. Meanwhile, others were more congratulatory, holding back their questions for now. They showered Chyna with heart and smile emojis to celebrate this big news.

"Yayy another beautiful baby by a beautiful angel," one wrote.

"Wow congratulations my darling," added another.

"I'm so happy for you, you deserve it all and more," commented a third.

Blac Chyna's most noted past relationships were with rapper Tyga and then with Rob Kardashian. She and Tyga had a son named King Cairo in 2012, then split in 2014 when Tyga began dating Kylie Jenner. After a brief feud with Jenner, Chyna began dating her brother, Kardashian.

Chyna had another child with Kardashian in 2016 — a daughter named Dream. In 2017, they split up after Kardashian posted sexually explicit photos of Chyna on social media.

Since then, Chyna has dated a string of other men — often rappers, and many of them younger than her. Most recently, she was seen with Soulja Boy in February of 2019, but that same month TMZ reported that they had split up.

Other recent flings for Chyna include rappers Kid Buu, YBN Almighty Jay and Rich the Kid, but all were over a year ago. Her more recent exploits have all been solo, though this weekend she did post a video of herself smiling in a car with music producer Christopher Trujillo.

The two nodded their heads along with a soulful love song in the video, leading some to believe they were together. other posts on hers and Trujillo's Instagram profiles show that this is not the only time they have spent together.

Still, neither Chyna, Trujillo or any others have made an official remark about the father of Chyna's new baby, so fans will just have to wait for more details to come out.