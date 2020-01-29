Blac Chyna 'Distraught' Over Kylie Jenner Taking Dream on Kobe Bryant's Helicopter, Never Gave 'Permission'

Following the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter crash, reality TV star Blac Chyna continues to be "distraught" over the news that Kylie Jenner previously took her daughter Dream for a ride on the same flying vehicle, even thought Chyna never gave her "permission." After the accident, Jenner confessed that she and Dream had previously taken a ride in the helicopter, and photos from Rob Kardashian's Instagram confirmed such claims. Chyna is blasting her ex, and his sister, over the November helicopter ride, and had her lawyer Lynne Ciani fire off a statement.

"Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her 'distress' that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday's horrific crash," Ciani said in her statement issued to ET.

"What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission," the statement added.

Ciani went on to say, "No parents should find out after-the-fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission. Chyna was distraught to learn that Kylie had taken Dream on that helicopter ride in November 2019. Chyna voiced her strong objections to Rob [Kardashian] and insisted that it never happen again. Chyna sends her heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the families impacted by yesterday's tragedy."

On Sunday, Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, the helicopter pilot, and six other individuals were killed when the private aircraft crashed in the hills of Calabasas, California.

Many soon took to social media to mourn their tragic deaths, with Jenner and Kardashian's sister Khloe tweeting, "Tomorrow isn't promised to us. So live as if today is your last day on earth. Love like you've never loved before. Dream deeper than you've ever imagined you could dream. Experience all that your heart desires. If tomorrow you wake and everything still remains, REPEAT."

Kim Kardashian also issued a comment on the tragedy on Instagram: "My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through," she continued. "This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it. I am praying for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend."