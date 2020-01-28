Rob Kardashian's Ex Blac Chyna Goes After Kylie Jenner for Recently Taking Dream on Ride in Kobe Bryant's Helicopter

Rob Kardashian's ex Blac Chyna is going after Kylie Jenner, following the beauty mogul's recent admission that she took her niece — Chyna's daughter — Dream for a ride in Kobe Bryant's private helicopter. On Sunday, the world was rocked at the news that Bryant's helicopter fatally crashed with the NBA icon on board, along with his 13-year-old daughter Giannna, the pilot, and six other individuals. Jenner later shared that she and Dream had just taken a ride in the aircraft in November. It seems that Chyna was not aware of this, and once she heard, she had a lot to say about it.

In a statement issued exclusively to ET on Tuesday, Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, said, "Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her 'distress' that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday's horrific crash."

"What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission," the statement added.

Notably, photos of the birthday trip were shared by Kardashian, who has joint custody of Dream, not by Jenner.

Ciani went on to say, "No parents should find out after-the-fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission. Chyna was distraught to learn that Kylie had taken Dream on that helicopter ride in November 2019. Chyna voiced her strong objections to Rob [Kardashian] and insisted that it never happen again. Chyna sends her heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the families impacted by yesterday's tragedy."

The terrible crash that claimed the life of Bryant has sent shockwaves through everyone who followed his career, with many taking to social media to lament the loss days later.

"It's been two days since Kobe's tragic passing but the pain is getting worse, not better. I have glumly poured through every imaginable Kobe tribute article and none of them felt right. The mere fact that they didn't feel right ... didn't feel right," one Twitter user said.

The crash that claimed all nine lives is currently under investigation.