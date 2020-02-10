Oscars 2020: Blac Chyna's Appearance on the Red Carpet Draws Confusion From Fans and Billy Eichner

Viewers were shocked to see Blac Chyna arrive at the Oscars on Sunday night, and comedian Billy Eichner seemed to agree. The reality star strutted the red carpet in Los Angeles, California despite her apparent lack of connections to the movie industry. Many took to social media to wonder aloud how and why she was there.

Chyna wore an elaborate black gown to the 92nd Academy Awards this weekend, with a long trailing skirt slit up to the waist on one side. The dress featured long sleeves as well, adorned with tassles at the wrists and on the over-sized shoulder pads. The neckline plunged nearly to her navel.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, this is Chyna's Oscar debut. She arrived alone and walked the red carpet by herself, so she did she did not seem to have gotten in via a date with a member of the Academy. As the mystery grew, fans became more and more desperate to know.

Loved her in Marriage Story. https://t.co/MLnKQPHVqr — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 9, 2020

"How tf did Blac Chyna finesse her way into the Oscars?!" one person tweeted.

"What the hell is she doing there?" wondered another.

Many of these tweets had a condescending or negative connotation, but some were more positive. A number of viewers felt empowered by seeing Chyna at the Oscars, even if they did not understand how why she was there.

"If Blac Chyna can walk the red carpet at the Oscars, so can you," joked journalist Jamie Blynn. "Dream big, date with a Kardashian, split from a Kardashian, leave your mark!"

"Blac Chyna at the oscars, she's the greatest hustle that has come out of DC... honestly, truly," added another fan.

This story is developing.